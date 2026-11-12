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EU To Present Proposal To Cover Ukraine's Additional 70 Billion Euros In Financial Needs


Date: 2026-11-12 02:01:30

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBLIN, Ireland, November 12. The European Commission will present a concrete proposal in the coming weeks to cover Ukraine's additional financial needs amounting to 70 billion euros, President of the European Council António Costa said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He made the remarks at a press conference following the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Dublin.

According to him, at its previous meeting, the European Council tasked the European Commission with preparing a relevant proposal for discussion at the next EU summit.

"We tasked the European Commission with presenting a concrete proposal. It will be prepared in the coming weeks so that we can discuss it at the European Council meeting on November 26 and 27," Costa said.

He also called on the EU's partners and allies to join efforts to continue supporting Ukraine, noting that such assistance has been provided since 2022.

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Trend News Agency

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