The Holiday Gift Card Scam That Could Leave You With An Empty Balance

MENAFN - Saving Advice) You purchase a $100 gift card for someone on your holiday shopping list, tuck it into a greeting card, and feel good about having one more present finished. A few weeks later, the recipient tries to use it. The cashier checks the balance and delivers some unexpected news: There's nothing left. The card was purchased legitimately, activated at checkout, and never used by the person who received it. Yet someone else has already spent the money. This type of gift card fraud can begin before the customer even reaches the register. The Federal Trade Commission has explained how criminals obtain gift card numbers and PINs from cards displayed in stores, then wait for unsuspecting shoppers to load them with money. With holiday shopping underway, understanding how the scam works can help protect your gift budget.

How Gift Card Draining Actually Works

Gift card draining involves criminals obtaining the information needed to spend a card's balance without possessing the physical card. In some cases, scammers tamper with cards displayed in retail stores and record their numbers or security codes. They may then monitor the cards or attempt to use the information after customers purchase and activate them. The buyer receives what appears to be a perfectly ordinary gift card, unaware that its details may already be compromised.

Not every compromised gift card has obvious damage. Some criminals carefully remove protective materials, record card information, and attempt to conceal signs of tampering. Others may alter packaging or use deceptive labels that direct activation funds to a different card. A card hanging neatly on a store display therefore isn't automatically safe. By the time the recipient attempts a purchase, some or all of the money may be gone.

The Barcode Deserves Attention Too

The FTC advises consumers to inspect gift cards for scratches, missing protective stickers, and other indications that someone has accessed the card information. Packaging that appears opened, resealed, or damaged deserves additional attention. If one card on a display looks suspicious, other cards nearby may also have been targeted. The agency encourages shoppers to notify a cashier or manager rather than purchasing a questionable card. Choosing a different retailer or purchasing directly from the issuer may be sensible when tampering is suspected.

Gift card packaging sometimes contains barcodes used during checkout and activation. Criminals may attempt to manipulate labels or packaging so that money is loaded onto a card they control instead of the card being purchased. Before paying, inspect the packaging for unusual stickers, mismatched information, or evidence of alteration. After checkout, compare the receipt with the card details when the retailer provides enough information to do so safely. Ask store staff to investigate immediately if the card information or activation confirmation appears inconsistent.

Buying Directly From the Issuer May Reduce Some Risks

Purchasing a gift card directly from a retailer's official website or at its customer service counter can reduce exposure to certain forms of display tampering. However, online purchases still require attention to website authenticity and payment security. Criminals operate counterfeit shopping websites and fraudulent advertisements that imitate legitimate retailers. Navigate directly to the company's verified website instead of relying on unfamiliar promotional links. The goal is to reduce avoidable risks rather than assume any single purchasing method is completely fraud-proof.

Why Credit Cards May Offer Better Purchase Protection

The FTC suggests paying for gift cards with a credit card when possible because credit cards provide important consumer protections. If a fraudulent transaction or other qualifying billing problem occurs, the cardholder may have dispute rights under applicable law. However, purchasing a gift card with a credit card doesn't automatically guarantee reimbursement if the gift card balance is later stolen. The outcome depends on the circumstances, card issuer policies, and applicable consumer protections. Keep the original payment documentation so you can explain exactly what happened if a dispute becomes necessary.

Keep the Receipt Until the Gift Is Used

A gift card receipt may seem unimportant once the card has been wrapped and given away. However, proof of purchase can be essential when reporting a card that was never properly activated or has an unexpectedly empty balance. The FTC encourages consumers to retain copies of gift cards and store receipts in case problems arise. For holiday gifts, consider photographing the receipt and keeping it in a secure location until the recipient confirms the card works. Avoid publicly sharing card numbers, PINs, or images that expose sensitive gift card information.

Additionally, some retailers allow customers to verify gift card balances through official websites, applications, or customer service telephone numbers. Checking the balance after purchase can help identify activation problems or suspicious activity sooner. However, only use the website or telephone number published by the legitimate card issuer. Fraudulent balance-checking websites may collect card numbers and PINs from unsuspecting consumers. If a card's balance is unexpectedly missing, report the problem immediately rather than waiting until the holiday season ends.

What if the Gift Card Is Already Empty?

Start by contacting the company that issued the gift card and explaining the situation. Provide the purchase receipt, card details, activation information, and any available transaction history. Some issuers may investigate and replace funds under certain circumstances, but reimbursement isn't guaranteed. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency advises consumers to contact gift card issuers promptly because some companies may be able to freeze remaining funds. Also notify the retailer where the card was purchased so it can investigate possible display tampering.

Report Suspected Gift Card Fraud

Reporting the incident can help authorities identify patterns involving particular stores, products, or fraudulent operations. The FTC accepts fraud reports through href="" target="_blank" ft. Consumers can also report internet-related fraud to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center. Keep records of all communications, including case numbers and the names of customer service representatives.

Gift card draining isn't the only type of fraud involving these popular presents. Criminals also impersonate government agencies, businesses, employers, or relatives and demand payment through gift cards. They may claim that a bill, fine, tax debt, or emergency can be resolved by purchasing cards and providing the numbers. Legitimate government agencies don't require consumers to settle obligations by reading gift card codes to an unexpected caller.

How Much Could a Family Lose?

Consider a household purchasing eight $50 gift cards for relatives, teachers, and friends during the holidays. That represents $400 in prepaid gifts before adding greeting cards, wrapping supplies, or other presents. If three cards have their balances stolen, the family could lose $150 while still feeling obligated to replace the gifts. Replacing those cards would increase the original $400 gift card budget to $550. This hypothetical example shows why even relatively small gift card losses can create financial pressure during an already expensive season.

Gift Card Rules Offer Some Protection, But Not Everything

Federal rules generally limit certain gift card expiration practices and inactivity fees. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau provides consumer information about financial products and applicable protections. However, rules concerning expiration dates and fees don't mean every stolen gift card balance must be restored. Gift cards also differ from ordinary bank accounts and shouldn't be treated as equivalent to insured deposits.

Gift cards can be convenient, especially when the recipient lives far away or has specific shopping preferences. However, a large prepaid balance may create unnecessary risk if the card is lost, compromised, or difficult to use. For substantial gifts, alternatives such as a direct purchase from a trusted retailer or another documented payment method may deserve consideration. If you choose a gift card, purchase it from a reliable source and verify its activation. The best option is one that matches the recipient's needs while minimizing the chance of losing the money.

A Few Extra Checks Can Protect Your Holiday Budget

Gift card fraud can turn a thoughtful present into an embarrassing and expensive problem. Inspect cards and packaging, purchase from trusted sellers, keep receipts, and verify balances through official channels. Report suspicious cards immediately rather than assuming the issue will resolve itself. Remember that a legitimate purchase receipt doesn't necessarily mean the card information was never compromised. Spending an extra minute checking a gift card may help protect money you've already worked into your holiday budget.

Have you ever purchased or received a gift card that turned out to have an empty balance? Was the retailer able to resolve the problem, or did you lose the money? Share your experience in the comments!