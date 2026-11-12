6 Things You Should Stop Leaving In Your Car During Cold Weather

MENAFN - Saving Advice) A car parked outside overnight can become a freezer when temperatures drop below 32 degrees. That may not seem like a major concern if you've only left a few groceries, an emergency drink, or your everyday medications inside. But cold temperatures can damage certain products, reduce battery performance, and create unexpected expenses when items freeze, leak, or stop working properly. Some of the most expensive problems don't involve the vehicle itself. The American Automobile Association identifies medications, electronics, and other everyday belongings as items that can be affected by extreme temperatures inside parked vehicles. Before another freezing night, it's worth checking if these six things are in your vehicle.

1. Prescription Medications

Many prescription medications have specific storage temperature requirements that may be difficult to maintain inside a parked vehicle. Exposure to freezing temperatures can affect certain liquids, injectable medications, and other temperature-sensitive products. The consequences depend on the medication's formulation and how long it was exposed to extreme conditions. A medicine that looks normal after warming up may still require evaluation before use. Check the manufacturer's storage instructions and ask your pharmacist what to do if a prescription has been left in freezing temperatures.

Replacing medication damaged by improper storage can create unexpected expenses, particularly for people managing several chronic conditions. Insurance plans may not automatically cover an early replacement simply because a prescription was accidentally frozen. Some medications are also expensive or require special handling, making storage mistakes especially frustrating. Before discarding a potentially affected prescription, contact your pharmacist or manufacturer to determine whether it remains usable. Never assume that a medication is safe or effective simply because its packaging appears undamaged.

2. Bottled Water and Other Beverages

Keeping bottled water in the car may seem like a sensible emergency precaution during winter. However, water expands when it freezes, potentially deforming containers or causing leaks when bottles thaw. Carbonated beverages can create an even bigger mess because freezing and pressure changes may damage their containers. A ruptured bottle can soak carpeting, upholstery, paperwork, or electronic accessories inside the vehicle. Carry drinking water when traveling, but avoid relying on ordinary beverage containers left overnight in freezing conditions.

Liquid that leaks into carpeting or upholstery may leave moisture trapped in difficult-to-reach areas. If the spill contains sugar, cleanup can become more complicated because sticky residue attracts dirt and creates unpleasant odors. Water reaching electronic components or connectors can also cause problems depending on the vehicle's design. The safest approach is to remove beverages before leaving the car parked in freezing temperatures. If a container has already frozen, let it thaw in a suitable location rather than forcing it open.

3. Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops

Electronics are convenient to leave in a vehicle between errands, but extreme cold can affect their performance. Lithium-ion batteries may temporarily deliver less power at low temperatures, causing devices to shut down or display reduced battery capacity. Charging a battery when it is below the manufacturer's permitted temperature range can also create problems. Apple's iPhone temperature guidance, for example, explains that very cold conditions can temporarily shorten battery life or cause a device to turn off. Bring valuable electronics indoors and allow a cold device to return to an appropriate temperature before charging it.

Temperature damage isn't the only reason to remove electronics from a parked vehicle. Phones, tablets, laptops, and other devices can be attractive targets for theft, especially when visible through windows. Even an inexpensive device may contain sensitive personal information or provide access to financial accounts. Replacing stolen electronics can cost considerably more than the device's original purchase price when associated data and security problems are considered. Taking electronics indoors protects both the hardware and the information stored on it.

4. Aerosol Cans and Pressurized Products

Aerosol products such as certain cleaners, paints, and personal care items have manufacturer-specified storage conditions. Extreme temperatures can affect product performance, container integrity, and the behavior of their contents. Although high heat is a particularly important rupture hazard for pressurized cans, freezing can also damage some formulations or packaging. A product that separates, leaks, or becomes unusable may need replacement even if the container remains intact. Follow the label's temperature instructions rather than assuming every pressurized product can safely remain in a cold vehicle.

Drivers sometimes store windshield cleaners, detailing sprays, and other maintenance products in their trunks year-round. Some are formulated for freezing conditions, while others are not. A summer windshield washer fluid may freeze in the reservoir or washer lines when temperatures fall below its rated protection level. The appropriate winter formulation depends on the temperatures expected where the vehicle is operated. Check product labels and your vehicle manufacturer's recommendations before relying on fluids stored or used in cold weather.

5. Eyeglasses and Other Delicate Personal Items

Prescription glasses and sunglasses often spend hours inside glove compartments or center consoles. Extreme temperature changes can affect some frame materials, coatings, adhesives, and other components, depending on the product. Damage isn't inevitable, but repeatedly exposing expensive eyewear to conditions outside the manufacturer's recommendations creates avoidable risk. Replacement lenses and specialty coatings can be costly, particularly for people who rely on prescription glasses every day. Keeping eyewear in a protective case indoors is a simple precaution that may prevent unnecessary replacement expenses.

For older adults, eyeglasses may be an essential daily expense rather than an occasional accessory. Progressive lenses, specialty prescriptions, and premium coatings can make replacement costs substantial. Insurance coverage varies, and some plans limit how frequently frames or lenses can be replaced. If glasses become damaged, the owner may have to pay for repairs or replacements before the next covered benefit period. Protecting a pair that already fits comfortably and works well can be an easy way to avoid an unexpected expense.

6. Important Documents and Paper Records

Many drivers keep registration paperwork, insurance information, receipts, and other documents inside their vehicles. Some paperwork belongs in the car for legal or practical reasons, but sensitive financial documents generally don't. Cold temperatures alone aren't likely to destroy ordinary paper, yet condensation, snow, and moisture can damage documents stored in exposed compartments. A vehicle break-in can also expose account information, personal identifiers, or other details useful to identity thieves. Keep only necessary vehicle-related documents in a protected location and store sensitive originals securely at home.

A Social Security card generally isn't something drivers need for ordinary travel or vehicle operation. Keeping it in a car creates an unnecessary opportunity for identity theft if the vehicle is stolen or broken into. The Social Security Administration provides information about Social Security cards and replacement procedures. Other documents containing bank account numbers, tax identification information, or sensitive medical details deserve similar protection. Removing these items costs nothing and can reduce the financial consequences of a vehicle theft.

What About Emergency Supplies?

Not everything should be removed from a vehicle during winter. A properly prepared winter emergency kit can be essential if a driver becomes stranded in freezing conditions. The National Weather Service encourages drivers to prepare vehicles and emergency supplies before winter travel. Useful items can include blankets, a flashlight, appropriate winter clothing, and other equipment suited to local conditions. The key is choosing supplies that can tolerate expected temperatures and checking them regularly.

Your Car Battery Needs Special Attention in Winter

The battery used to start your vehicle is designed to operate under automotive conditions, but cold weather can reduce its available starting power. AAA explained in an October 30, 2026, winter battery advisory that a battery may lose approximately 35% of its available power at 32 degrees and as much as 60% at zero degrees. At the same time, cold engines can require more power to start because engine oil becomes thicker. That combination helps explain why a marginal battery may fail during a cold morning even if it worked the previous afternoon. Having the battery tested before severe winter weather can reduce the likelihood of an inconvenient breakdown.

Portable battery jump starters can be valuable emergency tools too, but their internal batteries also have temperature and charging limitations. Some manufacturers specify minimum storage or operating temperatures for these devices. Leaving a jump starter in extreme cold for long periods may reduce its immediate performance when you need it. Review the product instructions and keep the device charged according to the manufacturer's recommendations. An emergency tool is only useful if it works when the vehicle won't start.

Your Car Shouldn't Become a Winter Storage Unit

A parked vehicle may be convenient for storing everyday belongings, but it isn't a temperature-controlled environment. Medications, electronics, liquids, pressurized products, eyewear, and sensitive documents can all create problems when left inside under the wrong conditions. Some items may become unusable, while others can leak, suffer damage, or expose personal information. Keeping appropriate emergency supplies in the car remains important, but those supplies should be selected and maintained for winter conditions. A quick check before temperatures fall could prevent an unnecessary expense when your household budget least expects it.

Have you ever left something in your car during freezing weather and discovered it was damaged afterward? What happened, and did it cost you money to replace? Share your experience in the comments!