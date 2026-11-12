Foodieland Comes To Oklahoma City For The First Time In 2027 With 250+ Tastemakers, Live Music, Merch And More

FoodieLand Oklahoma City 2027 comes to OKC Fair Park April 23–25

FoodieLand, the nation's largest food festival for people who love food, is bringing its culinary experiences to Oklahoma City to celebrate global flavors.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FoodieLand, the nation's largest food festival for people who love food, will travel in Oklahoma City on April 23–25, 2027 at OKC Fair Park, bringing together more than 250+ food and merchandise vendors serving up more than 2,000+ varieties of food for a three-day celebration of food, culture, and community.

Known for transforming iconic venues into vibrant feasts of flavor, FoodieLand celebrates Oklahoma City's diverse communities through global street eats, viral bites, and one-of-a-kind artisan finds, all in an immersive experience. From family-friendly favorites to emerging culinary innovators, hundreds of vendors come together to share the flavors and stories that define their communities.

Beyond the food, FoodieLand keeps the celebration going with 20+ live music acts from local artists. Interactive games and activities bring families, friends, and festival-goers of all ages together, while small-business vendors offer unique merchandise so guests can take a piece of the festival home.

What to Expect at FoodieLand 2027:

- 250+ vendors serving signature dishes, desserts, and beverages from a wide range of cultural recipes.

- 20+ live music acts showcasing local artists and rising talent.

- Interactive games, activities and fun for families, friends, and festival-goers of all ages.

- Photo installations and visual experience designed for memorable festival moments.

- Merchandise and specialty retail vendors offering unique products from small businesses.

About FoodieLand:

FoodieLand is the nation's largest food festival, celebrating dozens of cultures and hundreds of dishes in one place, so you can taste the world in a single night. Founded in Berkeley in 2019, FoodieLand has grown into a national touring festival, hosting 20+ events each year in major U.S. cities including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas and more. This year, the festival expands to two new markets, St. Louis and Oklahoma City, bringing food lovers together one bite at a time.

Ticket Information:

Tickets for FoodieLand 2027 are sold exclusively online and come in two tiers: Early Bird and Standard. Early Bird tickets are limited in quantity and available while supplies last. View all ticket details at foodielandnm.

Contact Information:

Sponsorships & Partnerships:...

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Hannah L

FoodieLand LLC

+1 510-291-3116

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OKC's LARGEST Food Festival | FoodieLand

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FoodieLand Comes to Oklahoma City for the First Time in 2027 with 250+ Tastemakers, Live Music, Merch and More News Provided By FoodieLand LLC November 12, 2026, 18:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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