Super Brothers Plumbing Heating & Air Shares Bay Area Water Heater Rule Update

The decision moves the compliance date for the zero-NOx standard for covered residential water heater replacements from Jan. 1, 2027, to Jan. 1, 2028

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Super Brothers Plumbing Heating & Air is sharing updated information for Bay Area homeowners following the Bay Area Air

District Board of Directors' Nov. 4 vote to amend Rule 9-6, the regional standard for nitrogen oxide emissions from natural gas-fired water heaters.

The decision moves the compliance date for the zero-NOx standard for covered residential water heater replacements from Jan. 1, 2027, to Jan. 1, 2028, and establishes new exemptions. The update is relevant to homeowners in San Jose, Santa Clara, Sunnyvale, Palo Alto, Mountain View, Fremont, Hayward, San Mateo, Redwood City and other communities within the Air District's jurisdiction. As the Air District's announcement explains, the rule is triggered when an existing water heater is replaced; it does not require property owners to remove functioning units. Exemptions cover certain low-income owners, including those below 80% of area median income or meeting housing-cost criteria.

Exemptions also address properties where limited installation space, ventilation or electrical capacity creates significant barriers. Examples include electrical panels rated below 100 amps, insufficient panel capacity or replacement work requiring electrical lines exceeding 50 feet. Temporary emergency installations are allowed; some multifamily and deed-restricted affordable housing installations and specialized equipment have until Jan. 1, 2033.

Water heaters with a capacity of 30 gallons or less and mobile home water heaters are excluded from the zero-NOx requirement, according to the Air District.“We want homeowners to understand the revised timeline before making equipment decisions,” said Mario of Super Brothers Plumbing Heating & Air.“ A working water heater does not need to be replaced because of this rule, and the equipment requirements for a future replacement may depend on the property and any applicable exemption.” For households evaluating a replacement, the company suggests documenting the existing water heater's capacity and location, available electrical service and any physical constraints before reviewing suitable replacement options.

Homeowners can check the Air District's Building Appliances guidance for current rule details and available rebates. The company's water heater information also describes replacement considerations, including site conditions and permitting. Because requirements vary by installation, property owners should consult the Air District's published rule materials for authoritative guidance on compliance and exemptions.

Super Brothers Plumbing Heating & Air san jose, provides plumbing, water heater, heating and cooling, and electrical services in Bay Area, including communities across the South Bay, Peninsula and East Bay. Its San Jose office is at 915 Coleman Ave. More information and listed service areas are available at Super Brothers' San Jose page.

Mario

Super Brothers Plumbing Heating & Air

+1 408-351-1994

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