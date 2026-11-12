Cindy Kipling, a top real estate agent in Friendswood, TX, earns FastExpert recognition for client reviews and helps homeowners sell and downsize.

FRIENDSWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cindy Kipling has spent nearly three decades helping people buy and sell homes in and around Friendswood. Much of her work involves luxury homes and downsizing, where selling a home is often just one part of a bigger move. The top real estate agent in Friendswood, TX, recently earned recognition from FastExpert for the feedback clients shared after working with her.What Did FastExpert Recognize Cindy Kipling For?FastExpert named Kipling a 2026 Five Star Agent. The designation recognizes agents who maintain an average client rating of 4.9 or higher. FastExpert verifies reviewers' email addresses and checks that their reviews are tied to completed real estate transactions.“My focus remains on securing strong market value while guiding clients clearly through their sales,” says Kipling.What Makes Cindy Kipling a Top Producer in Friendswood?For a luxury listing in Friendswood, TX, Kipling helps sellers decide which features to highlight and how to reach buyers looking for that kind of home. When a client is downsizing, the questions are often about timing. When should they list? When should they start looking for their next home? Kipling helps clients think through both decisions together.That guidance also comes into play when a sale takes an unexpected turn. In her review, client Rhonda E. credited Kipling with helping her through an unusual home sale and working through the issues that came up along the way.Kipling holds the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE), and Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE) designations.Experience Proof Points- 27 years in real estate- 426 closed career transactions- $77,406,585 in career sales volume- 97.60% list-to-sale ratio- 64 verified five-star client reviews- 2026 FastExpert Five Star AgentWhat Does the Recognition Mean for Friendswood Buyers and Sellers?The reviews behind the designation come from people who have bought or sold a home with Kipling. For someone choosing an agent, those accounts offer a look at how she handles the decisions that come up during a sale, from setting an asking price to weighing an offer.Friendswood's median home sale price was about $404,000 in the local market figures. With 206 homes for sale and 2.8 months of supply, conditions favored sellers overall. About 13% of homes sold above asking, so buyers weighing an offer can look at what similar homes nearby actually sold for before deciding how much to bid.Who Is Cindy Kipling?Cindy Kipling is a real estate agent with Kipling Properties, based in Friendswood and serving buyers and sellers in the surrounding communities. She also chairs the South Bay Area Realtors Breakfast.Buying or selling in Friendswood, TX? Call Cindy Kipling at Kipling Properties at (832) 755-5462.

Cindy Kipling

Cindy Kipling

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Top Real Estate Agent in Friendswood, TX, Cindy Kipling, Named a FastExpert Five Star Agent News Provided By Cindy Kipling November 12, 2026, 18:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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