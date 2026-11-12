Sunhub Expands Sales Portal With Product-Specific Tools For Solar Equipment Suppliers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Sales Portal tools help solar manufacturers, distributors and brokers manage inventory, quotes and transactions in one place, with no subscription fee.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sunhub, a leading B2B solar equipment marketplace, is expanding its Sales Portal with product-specific sales capabilities designed to help solar equipment manufacturers, distributors, and brokers manage commercial transactions more efficiently.The expanded platform supports solar equipment sales through industry-specific pricing, inventory management, quotations, negotiations, and payment tools. Manufacturers can connect directly with prospective buyers, while distributors and brokers can manage their sales opportunities and customer relationships within a centralized digital environment.With support for price-per-watt pricing, megawatt-scale quantities, Incoterms, and future inventory, the Sales Portal addresses commercial requirements specific to the solar equipment supply chain. The platform is available without a subscription fee.Simplifying Solar Equipment Sales With Industry-Specific ToolsSolar equipment transactions involve commercial considerations that differ significantly from conventional product sales. Pricing is often calculated per watt, orders may involve megawatt-scale quantities, and agreements must account for shipping responsibilities, delivery terms, and equipment availability.Manufacturers, distributors, and brokers must also manage negotiations, quotations, and purchase requirements across multiple buyers and transactions.Sunhub's Sales Portal is designed around these requirements, allowing suppliers to communicate equipment pricing, manage available and future inventory, and structure commercial offers according to the needs of solar buyers.For manufacturers, the platform provides a channel to engage directly with potential customers. Distributors and brokers can use the same tools to coordinate transactions, manage buyer relationships, and communicate equipment availability more effectively.By bringing these activities together, Sunhub aims to reduce fragmented sales workflows and give suppliers greater control over their commercial operations.Dedicated Capabilities for Solar Equipment TransactionsRather than relying on generic sales management tools, Sunhub's expanded Sales Portal incorporates functionalities tailored to the way solar equipment is priced, negotiated, and sold.Key capabilities include:Price-per-Watt Pricing: Suppliers can structure equipment offers using price-per-watt calculations, supporting a pricing convention widely used in solar module transactions.Megawatt-Scale Quantities: The platform accommodates large-volume equipment transactions, allowing suppliers to communicate quantities relevant to commercial and utility-scale procurement.Incoterms: Support for internationally recognized trade terms helps buyers and sellers establish responsibilities related to shipping, delivery, and logistics.Future Inventory: Suppliers can communicate upcoming equipment availability, allowing prospective buyers to explore purchasing opportunities beyond immediately available stock.Deal Creation and Quotations: Businesses can organize equipment sales opportunities, prepare commercial offers, and share quotations based on buyer requirements.Negotiation and Custom Contracts: Integrated communication and contract tools support pricing discussions and tailored commercial terms, including inventory, logistics, and delivery conditions.Private and public landing pages provide additional options for presenting a supplier's business and managing buyer interactions, while the structured onboarding process supports company registration followed by sales team setup.These capabilities are available without a subscription fee, allowing suppliers to access the Sales Portal without an additional recurring platform subscription.Streamlining Equipment Transactions and PaymentsSolar equipment purchases can involve significant transaction values, multiple commercial terms, and coordination between sales and finance teams. Managing these processes across separate systems can increase administrative work and create inconsistencies between agreed quotations, contracts, and invoices.Sunhub's expanded Sales Portal connects sales management with invoicing and payment capabilities, allowing suppliers to manage commercial transactions within a more unified workflow.The Invoicing Module includes automatic payment functionality through Stripe, supporting a more streamlined payment process.By connecting equipment quotations, commercial agreements, and invoicing, the platform aims to reduce repetitive administrative tasks and improve transaction visibility for manufacturers, distributors, and brokers.Strengthening Digital Sales for Solar SuppliersAs solar transactions grow in size and complexity, suppliers need workflows that connect pricing, inventory, commercial terms and payment. "We built the Sales Portal to bring these steps into one operating environment, helping manufacturers, distributors and brokers coordinate opportunities and move from quotation to transaction with greater clarity.”Kadeer Beg, COO & Partner at SunhubThe expansion reflects Sunhub's focus on developing digital infrastructure that addresses the commercial requirements of solar equipment suppliers.By combining industry-specific pricing, inventory visibility, negotiation tools, and transaction management, the Sales Portal aims to make equipment sales more organized and accessible for businesses operating throughout the solar supply chain.The platform also forms part of Sunhub's broader digital ecosystem, connecting sales management with its solar equipment marketplace, procurement resources, and market intelligence solutions.Attendees at RE+ Las Vegas 2026 can explore Sunhub's expanded Sales Portal and other digital solutions at Booth #C4185, November 17–19, 2026.For more information, visitAbout SunhubSunhub is a B2B solar equipment marketplace connecting manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and solar professionals through its digital ecosystem. Its solutions support equipment sourcing, procurement, market intelligence, and sales management, helping businesses navigate the evolving solar industry.Learn more at

Daniyal Ahmed

Sunhub

+1 800-409-9172

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Sunhub Expands Sales Portal With Product-Specific Tools for Solar Equipment Suppliers News Provided By Sunhub November 12, 2026, 18:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Technology



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