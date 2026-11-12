Jen Tackney brings 23 years of experience to Team Tackney, named a 2026 FastExpert Top Agent in Cypress, CA.

CYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GMT Real Estate Co-Owner and Team Lead Jen Tackney has spent more than two decades helping Orange County clients buy and sell homes. Known locally as one of the best real estate agents in Cypress, Tackney leads Team Tackney, which recently earned local recognition from FastExpert.What Did FastExpert Recognize Jen Tackney's Team For?FastExpert named Team Tackney a 2026 Top Agent in Cypress, CA. The award recognizes the team's work in Cypress specifically. FastExpert uses available sales history, client reviews, and local experience to help buyers and sellers compare agents.For someone choosing an agent in Cypress, the award is a starting point. The reviews on the team's profile give a more concrete picture of what it's like to work with Jen. One seller said Jen and her team kept them informed about showings and open houses, explained each step of the sale, and secured the price they had hoped for.What Makes Jen Tackney a Top Choice for Buyers and Sellers in Cypress, CA?As co-owner and team lead of GMT Real Estate, Jen Tackney helps buyers compare homes in Cypress, CA and nearby communities, including West Garden Grove, Westminster, and Stanton. For sellers, she uses recent comparable sales to help set an asking price and advises on how to prepare the home for showings.Tackney also works with clients whose sales involve more than putting a home on the market. Judy L., for example, credited Tackney and her team with guiding her through the probate sale of her mother's home and securing a price above asking.Experience Proof Points- Team Tackney named a 2026 FastExpert Top Agent in Cypress, CA- 23 years of real estate experience- 1,200 career real estate transactions completed- $375 million in career sales volume- 237 five-star client reviews- Generated over $80 million in sales volume and closed 70+ transactions last year- Honored as a 2025 Woman of Distinction in Orange County- Named Service Provider of the Year by the Garden Grove Chamber of Commerce- Top Sales Nominee by the Pacific West Association of REALTORS(PWR)- Recipient of the PTA Oak Award and Golden Boot AwardWhat Does the Recognition Mean for Cypress Buyers and Sellers?Working with a verified top-producing agent provides buyers and sellers with a distinct advantage, as high-volume professionals encounter more listings, manage more property inspections, and read shifting local conditions accurately. According to the most recent local market data, Cypress currently holds 2.7 months of supply and an active inventory of 76 properties.This low inventory indicates a tight, seller-favoring market. Roughly 36% of homes are selling above their listing price, driving the median sale price to approximately $990,000. In this environment, sellers should properly price their homes to attract multiple offers, while buyers must move decisively when standard properties are listed.Who Is Jen Tackney?Beyond her transactional success, Tackney is a recognized community leader and industry expert based at GMT Real Estate on Lampson Avenue. Her dedication to the area extends past real estate, as evidenced by her receipt of the local Golden Boot Award and her ongoing involvement with civic organizations. She prioritizes long-term relationships while delivering professional guidance throughout the local real estate process.Buying or selling in Cypress, CA? Reach Jen Tackney at GMT Real Estate at 714-801-9882.

Jen Tackney

Jen Tackney

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Jen Tackney's Team Earns 2026 FastExpert Top Real Estate Agent Award in Cypress, CA News Provided By Jen Tackney November 12, 2026, 18:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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