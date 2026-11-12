Ecosense Achieves C-NRPP Approval Across Entire Consumer Electronic Radon Monitor Lineup In Canada

Marking Radon Action Month in Canada, all four continuous radon monitors earn official recognition under Canada's pioneering national performance standards.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ecosense, a leading provider of continuous radon monitoring solutions, today announced that all four of its commercially available consumer-grade electronic radon monitors - EcoQube, EcoQube Flex, RadonEyeTM, and EcoBlu- have been officially approved by the Canadian National Radon Proficiency Program (C-NRPP). This milestone solidifies Ecosense's commitment to families across Canada, providing homeowners peace of mind with trusted, nationally recognized solutions to safeguard their homes against radon.Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can enter buildings through openings, including cracks in a building's foundation, making it the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers and the second-leading cause overall. Health Canada estimates that roughly one in five Canadian homes exceeds the national radon guideline, with rates climbing as high as one in three in certain regions. Because radon is invisible and odorless, testing and continuous monitoring remain the only way to detect dangerous concentrations.Over the past few years, consumer-grade electronic radon monitors have become increasingly popular, with more devices entering the market and giving homeowners a growing number of choices. To protect consumers, Canada became the first country in the world to introduce national performance standards for consumer digital monitors. Through the C-NRPP, devices undergo rigorous independent testing to maintain lists of approved and non-approved monitors. In its official testing guidance, Health Canada points consumers to C-NRPP-tested devices, recommending the use of approved monitors to ensure accurate, long-term measurement. This framework provides an unbiased safeguard, giving families clear assurance when selecting technology to protect their homes.Radon levels fluctuate daily and seasonally, peaking when homes are sealed during colder months. To account for these variations, Health Canada recommends a long-term test of at least 91 days conducted during the heating season to accurately determine a home's average annual exposure against the national guideline of 200 Bq/m3. The C-NRPP also recommends that homeowners use an electronic radon device for at least three months to obtain an accurate picture of average indoor radon levels, noting that short-term measurements can vary.“As a proud sponsor of Take Action on Radon's 'Knowvember' campaign, our mission aligns closely with the national effort to raise radon awareness during Radon Action Month. Having all four of our home radon monitors approved by the C-NRPP is a significant milestone for Ecosense-and a vital step forward in giving Canadian families verified confidence in their indoor air safety,” said Insoo Park, Founder and CEO of Ecosense.“We believe homeowners deserve access to reliable technology, clear information, and practical guidance throughout their radon journey-from initial detection to continuous monitoring and taking informed action.”Ecosenseoffers four distinct continuous radon monitors designed to fit varied household needs and preferences. With every device now verified under C-NRPP standards, Canadian homeowners have a clear, trusted path to select proven continuous monitoring solutions.For more information about Ecosense, its C-NRPP-approved consumer radon monitors, and its monitoring solutions, please visit .For press inquiries, please contact Thomas Mustac, Senior Publicist at Otter PR, at....About EcosenseBased in Silicon Valley, Ecosenseis a leader in smart radon detection technology, providing accurate, real-time monitoring solutions for professionals and consumers alike. Its patented ion chamber technology - validated by the University of Michigan and Kansas State University Radon Chamber - delivers research-grade accuracy in minutes, not days. Ecosense's innovations, including the EcoQube(TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2021), EcoBlu, and EcoQube Flex, continue to redefine standards for health-focused environmental sensing worldwide.

Thomas Mustac

Otter PR

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Ecosense Achieves C-NRPP Approval Across Entire Consumer Electronic Radon Monitor Lineup in Canada News Provided By Thomas Mustac, Otter PR November 12, 2026, 18:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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