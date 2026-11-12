Sixth Annual San Francisco Fashion Festival Shines GOLDEN For Dress For Success San Francisco

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Golden edition of SF Fashion Festival paired designer runway shows and brand activations with a silent auction supporting Dress for Success San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- San Francisco Fashion PR 's sixth annual San Francisco Fashion Festival, themed GOLDEN, wrapped on October 17, 2026 at Gray Area/Grand Theatre (2665 Mission St, San Francisco), with an evening of runway, conversation, and giving back & ShoppingSix fashion shows featured Empress Vintage, J.Ehren, HER, IN EVERY FORM by Carlos González, Jorge Cruz, Slavine, and a couture finale by SENSEJOLI. The Jessica Rich Collection showcased a display of its shoes, and guests shopped a Kendra Scott marketplace and pop-ups from Linked by Soph, Richard Rochon, Mad Cute Gifts, Delizioso, and Bon Nails.The Noelja (thenoelja), a San Francisco-based experiential marketing company that connects global K-beauty, wellness, and consumer brands with U.S. audiences, hosted a K-Beauty Bar with APERIRE, DE ORGANIC, and Victory Nail.The night closed with an after-party at Chotto Matte by Jessica Wills, host of LIVE in the Bay on KRON4, with speakers Dakota Kate Isaacs (Head of Brand Strategy & Narrative, Quince), Karen Behnke (Founder, Beauty Crush Skincare; Founder & Former CEO, Juice Beauty), Min Bang, PharmD (USA Director, DE ORGANIC), and Richard Rochon (Perfumer & Founder, Richard Rochon).Panels were moderated by Mary Korlin-Downs (Founder, All Things Fashion Tech) and Iryna Voskerician (Editor-in-Chief, Red Hot Monde; Founder & Managing Partner, MachX Venture Capital).Giving BackThe October 17 silent auction benefited Dress for Success San Francisco, which helps women into work with interview suits, styling, and career coaching. Auction lots included pieces from L'AGENCE, a Drybar blowout experience, and tickets to A.C.T. CEO Erin Badillo announced the winners on stageUnited Airlines, Drybar Union Square, The Westin St. Francis, Ford's Gin, Rue de Rêve Apéritifs, TÖST, Revelre Social Club, The Noelja, Haute Caviar, Fitness Class, and more the DesignersEmpress Vintage is Janina Angel Bath's San Francisco vintage showroom, known for restoration and vintage costume jewelry. J.Ehren (@j) is Joey Ehrenberg's inclusive, handcrafted Bay Area label. Carlos González (@carlosgonzalezstyle) is a San Francisco stylist and creative director whose HER, IN EVERY FORM reimagines pieces from Fashion Exchange. Jorge Cruz (@j) blends Guanajuato heritage with modern couture. Slavine (@slavine) brings independent Eastern European designers to U.S. clients. SENSEJOLI (@sensejoli), founded by Julia Urban and Irina Ostretsova, crafts made-to-measure pieces that balance comfort and luxury.

Melissa Dulanto

SF Fashion PR

+1 415-846-6572

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Sixth Annual San Francisco Fashion Festival Shines GOLDEN for Dress for Success San Francisco News Provided By SF Fashion PR November 12, 2026, 18:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media



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