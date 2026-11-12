Sixth Annual San Francisco Fashion Festival Shines GOLDEN For Dress For Success San Francisco
The Noelja (thenoelja), a San Francisco-based experiential marketing company that connects global K-beauty, wellness, and consumer brands with U.S. audiences, hosted a K-Beauty Bar with APERIRE, DE ORGANIC, and Victory Nail.
The night closed with an after-party at Chotto Matte by Jessica Wills, host of LIVE in the Bay on KRON4, with speakers Dakota Kate Isaacs (Head of Brand Strategy & Narrative, Quince), Karen Behnke (Founder, Beauty Crush Skincare; Founder & Former CEO, Juice Beauty), Min Bang, PharmD (USA Director, DE ORGANIC), and Richard Rochon (Perfumer & Founder, Richard Rochon).
Panels were moderated by Mary Korlin-Downs (Founder, All Things Fashion Tech) and Iryna Voskerician (Editor-in-Chief, Red Hot Monde; Founder & Managing Partner, MachX Venture Capital).Giving BackThe October 17 silent auction benefited Dress for Success San Francisco, which helps women into work with interview suits, styling, and career coaching. Auction lots included pieces from L'AGENCE, a Drybar blowout experience, and tickets to A.C.T. CEO Erin Badillo announced the winners on stage
United Airlines, Drybar Union Square, The Westin St. Francis, Ford's Gin, Rue de Rêve Apéritifs, TÖST, Revelre Social Club, The Noelja, Haute Caviar, Fitness Class, and more the DesignersEmpress Vintage is Janina Angel Bath's San Francisco vintage showroom, known for restoration and vintage costume jewelry. J.Ehren (@j) is Joey Ehrenberg's inclusive, handcrafted Bay Area label. Carlos González (@carlosgonzalezstyle) is a San Francisco stylist and creative director whose HER, IN EVERY FORM reimagines pieces from Fashion Exchange. Jorge Cruz (@j) blends Guanajuato heritage with modern couture. Slavine (@slavine) brings independent Eastern European designers to U.S. clients. SENSEJOLI (@sensejoli), founded by Julia Urban and Irina Ostretsova, crafts made-to-measure pieces that balance comfort and luxury.
Melissa Dulanto
SF Fashion PR
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You just read:Sixth Annual San Francisco Fashion Festival Shines GOLDEN for Dress for Success San Francisco News Provided By SF Fashion PR November 12, 2026, 18:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media
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