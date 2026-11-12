S&P 500 Concentration: What Actually Lowers Your Top-10 Risk

A story going around this week put that into dollars: a $500,000 401(k) in an S&P 500 fund, the top ten holdings fall 25%, everything else stays flat, and the account loses close to $49,000. The arithmetic holds up. What it doesn't tell you is what to do about it, and the fixes most people reach for first do less than you would expect.

The S&P 500 is“float-adjusted market capitalization weighted,” in the fund sponsor's words. You own each company in proportion to its market value. When the biggest companies grow faster than the rest, they take up more of the fund automatically, and nothing in the index trims them back.

Index funds are built to work this way. It is also why FINRA warns that“simply holding only funds doesn't shield you from concentration risk,” which it defines as“the risk of amplified losses that may occur from having a large portion of your holdings in a particular investment, asset class or market segment relative to your overall portfolio” (FINRA, Concentrate on Concentration Risk ).

Now put the headline scenario in plain terms. If 37.08% of the fund falls 25% and the rest stays flat, the fund drops 0.3708 × 25% = 9.3%. That's a real loss. It is also a stock-market-sized loss, the kind any all-stock portfolio has to be able to absorb. The useful question is whether your portfolio is built so that a 9% hit to one fund doesn't become a 9% hit to everything you own.

Assumptions for this illustration: $200,000 invested, all of it in an S&P 500 index fund today. The stress test is the same one as the headline: the ten largest holdings fall 25%, nothing else moves. These are round numbers to show the method, not a forecast.

Starting point. Top-ten exposure is $200,000 × 37.08% = $74,160. A 25% drop costs $18,540, or 9.3% of the portfolio.

This is the most common suggestion, and it helps less than it sounds. A total U.S. market fund like the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held 2,442 stocks as of October 23, 2026, versus 505 for the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. But the total-market fund's information technology weight that week was 35.76%, against 37.86% for the S&P 500 fund. Roughly 1,900 extra companies moved the tech weight by about two points.

The reason: the S&P 500 already“covers approximately 80% of available market capitalization,” according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. The extra companies share the remaining slice. If the top ten are about 80% as heavy in a total-market fund, top-ten exposure falls to roughly 29.7%, or about $59,300, and the 25% stress test costs about $14,800, or 7.4% [VERIFY: confirm the top-ten weight from the ITOT holdings file; this is an estimate scaled from the 80% coverage figure]. A total-market fund is a fine core holding. It is not a concentration fix.

The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index gives every company“a fixed weight” of 0.2%“of the index total at each quarterly rebalance.” Right after a rebalance, the same nine companies are 9 × 0.2% = 1.8% of the fund instead of 37%, and the stress test barely registers.

The catch is that this is a different strategy with its own risks. Every quarter it sells whatever went up and buys whatever went down, and it gives the smallest company in the index the same weight as Apple. That tilts the fund toward smaller companies and away from the ones that drove recent returns, which can win or lose for years at a stretch. Equal-weight funds also usually charge more than plain S&P 500 funds [VERIFY: current expense ratios of RSP versus SPY, IVV, and VOO from the fund pages]. If you buy one, buy it as a deliberate bet on smaller companies, sized as a slice of your stock money, not as insurance.

This is the fix that does the most work. Say you decide on 80% stocks and 20% bonds, with the stock side split 70% U.S. and 30% international. U.S. stocks are now 0.80 × 0.70 = 56% of the portfolio, or $112,000.

Top-ten exposure is $112,000 × 37.08% = $41,530. The 25% stress test costs $10,382, or 5.2% of the portfolio. That's a bit more than half the starting hit, and the rest of the money is spread across other countries and a different asset class rather than across more of the same U.S. companies.

The SEC's investor education office describes asset allocation as“dividing your investments among different assets, such as stocks, bonds, and cash” (Investor, Asset Allocation and Diversification ). Your mix should come from your timeline and how much of a drop you can sit through without selling, not from this week's headline. International funds carry their own large positions too, so check their top holdings the same way [VERIFY: top-ten weight of a broad international index fund such as IXUS or VXUS].