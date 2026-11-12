Fastercapital To Help Maleta Cyclic Distillation Execute DDW Milestones In Equitypilot

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Lead Maleta Light Water today announced plans to advance industrial-scale production of Deuterium Depleted Water (DDW) using an innovative cyclic distillation process, and will... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Kyiv, Ukraine & Dubai, UAE

Lead Maleta Light Water today announced plans to advance industrial-scale production of Deuterium Depleted Water (DDW) using an innovative cyclic distillation process, and will join FasterCapital's EquityPilot program to refine execution and pilot commercialization. FasterCapital will support the team as it prepares the first replicable industrial unit for consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical markets.

Nut graf FasterCapital's EquityPilot will focus on production planning and near-term operational milestones during the first 30–60 days, working with Maleta to translate their cyclic distillation IP into a staged industrial roll‐out.

DDW is a niche but growing segment across consumer health, medical, pharmaceutical, and fragrance applications. With global supply currently constrained by high production costs and specialized distillation requirements, manufacturers that lower energy and capital intensity could broaden market access for multiple DDW grades.

What the Startup Delivers?

Maleta Light Wate applies patented cyclic distillation trays and operational modes to increase separation efficiency and reduce energy use compared with traditional low-temperature vacuum rectification. The company plans an initial plant in a free economic zone with full utilities, distillation columns, heat-exchange systems, and a bottling line to produce DDW in multiple ppm grades for dietary and medicinal applications.

Why Now?

Rising interest in functional beverages and medically oriented water products, coupled with innovations that improve per‐unit production economics, makes this an opportune moment to pilot a lower‐cost industrial approach. Maleta's two decades of industrial experience and published research provide technical credibility for commercial testing.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

– Hands-on execution support to refine the pilot production plan and operational milestones – Fundraising readiness guidance and investor materials focused on manufacturing and regulatory pathways – Ecosystem introductions to manufacturing, regulatory, and distribution advisors – Feedback on go-to-market positioning for multiple DDW product grades

First 30–60 Days

The program will prioritize detailed production engineering reviews, cost and energy audits of the cyclic distillation sequence, regulatory pathway mapping for DDW as a dietary/food supplement, and development of pilot operational protocols ready for commissioning.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Maleta Light Wate through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'

Next 90 Days

Maleta aims to complete detailed equipment specifications, secure site permits, finalize procurement lists, and begin commissioning activities. The combined focus will be on validating operating parameters for multiple DDW grades and preparing pilot-scale production for early commercial sampling.

About Maleta Light Wate

Maleta Light Wate develops and applies cyclic distillation technology and specialized trays to improve separation efficiency for high‐value fluids. The company is pursuing a first industrial DDW production unit designed to supply graded deuterium‐reduced waters for consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical applications. Vladimir Maleta serves as CEO.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.