Fastercapital Backs I-Corp Studios Ltd Via Equitypilot To Scale Premium African Cinema

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: As global streaming platforms and theatrical audiences increase demand for premium African cinema, a gap remains between Nollywood's prolific output and the small share of films... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Lagos, Nigeria & Dubai, UAE

As global streaming platforms and theatrical audiences increase demand for premium African cinema, a gap remains between Nollywood's prolific output and the small share of films that meet theatrical and international distribution standards. I-Corp Studios Ltd proposes a studio-first model to produce fewer, higher-budget films that can compete on the festival circuit, in cinemas, and on major streaming services.

What the Startup Delivers?

I-Corp Studios LTD is a Lagos- and Port Harcourt-based premium production company focused on high-budget feature films, international co-productions, theatrical releases, streaming partnerships, and franchise IP development. The studio's first slate targets action, political thrillers, epic historicals and festival-driven dramas, with projected revenue per premium film ranging from $5M to $50M depending on scale. The company aims to produce 1–2 high-budget cinematic films annually, building a recognizable West African studio brand.

Why Now?

Investment by major streamers in African content, a rising African box office (projected double-digit growth), and growing diaspora interest create a timely window for a studio that can meet international technical and narrative standards. I-CORP's model is designed to capture this convergence: fewer productions, higher production values, and clear routes to global distribution.

Program Plan (first 30–60 days)

During EquityPilot's initial engagement, FasterCapital will work with I-CORP to: – Finalize a prioritized slate and production timeline for the next 18 months – Strengthen pitch materials for streamer licensing and co-production approaches – Map distribution targets (theatrical, festival, streaming windows) and marketing estimates – Identify key production hires and infrastructure investments required to reach first-shot readiness

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support I-Corp Studios Ltd through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'

Founder background

Anowuru Chinemerem Precious, founder and lead creative, is an experienced screenwriter and producer with credits across feature and TV scripts. His long-term vision includes building a multinational studio system and franchise IP with appeal across African and international markets.

Funding readiness note

I-Corp Studios Ltd is advancing funding plans and is publicly seeking #500 Million to support development, production, marketing, distribution, and studio infrastructure. EquityPilot engagement will prioritize investor-ready materials and introductions to potential co-producers and licensing partners.

Next 90 Days

I-CORP and FasterCapital will complete a financing roadmap for the first title, secure at least one distribution or co-production lead, finalize key creative attachments, and prepare a festival submission strategy aligned to the production schedule.

About I-Corp Studios Ltd

I-Corp Studios Ltd is a premium Nigerian production company operating from Port Harcourt and Lagos with a vision to become West Africa's most internationally recognized studio brand. The studio focuses on high-budget feature films, international co-productions, streaming partnerships, theatrical releases, and franchise IP development.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.