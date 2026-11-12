Manufacture And Supply Of Microbial Fertilizer "Bactofish" For Upgrade Natural Feed Resources Of Fish Ponds In Order To Increase Piscine Productivity

(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Microbiology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus offers consumers microbial fertilizer ((BactoFish)) for upgrade natural feed resources of fish ponds in order to increase piscine productivity under a manufacturing agreement and is looking for partners interested in a distribution services agreement. Description The Institute of Microbiology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus manufactures microbial fertilizer ((BactoFish)), designed for upgrade natural feed resources of fish ponds in order to increase piscine productivity.

The based of preparation is consortium of 3 strains Pseudomonas sp. (titer – not less than 1,0×109 CFU/ml).

Principle of action:

Biofertilizer displays a complex action:

* it enriches water with biological nitrogen and phosphorus due to fixation of atmospheric nitrogen and mobilization of insoluble phosphates;

* promotes development of natural feed potential of fish ponds and raises piscine productivity.

Efficiency

Application of microbial fertilizer enables:

* increase 1.6 times natural fish productivity of breeding ponds of the first and second succession;

* save compound fodder expense by 10..12%;

* reduce the doses of introduced nitrogen-phosphorus fertilizers by 30..50% and in case of humified organic fertilizer up to 100%;

* lower the cost of young fry by 4..10%.

Supply of microbial fertilizer into fish ponds will not result in ground and water contamination because the constituent bacterial strains were isolated from natural sources. The product is safe for humans, animals, fish, fowl, beneficial insects. It promotes output of eco-friendly products.

Application guidelines for fish ponds:



Stages of treatment:

1. 2..3 days prior to transfer of hatched fish into breeding sections 2. May to August period once every 20 days

Package:Plastic containers of 1 l, 5 l, 10 l, 20 l volume.Terms of storage:3 months since fabrication date within temperature range +4 to +8 °C in shady place.Application area: fish farming (fish ponds).Institute of Microbiology offers partners:* microbial fertilizer ((BactoFish)) for upgrade natural feed resources of fish ponds in order to increase piscine productivity under a manufacturing agreement;* microbial fertilizer ((BactoFish)) for upgrade natural feed resources of fish ponds in order to increase piscine productivity under a distribution services agreement.Product catalog of the ((Institute of Microbiology of NAS of Belarus)) 2023, p.29.Link on the Institute of Microbiology site (in Russian). Advantages and Innovations Microbial fertilizer ((BaсtoFish)) surpasses the best domestic analogue by 1000 times in number of viable cells (patent of Republic of Belarus No 10942, 2008) and reduces environmental risks in relation to best foreign analogue (Patent of Russian Federation No 2366147, 2008). Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development ТУ BY 100289066.148-2018 Funding source State budgedInternalIPR status Exclusive rightsPatents grantedSecret know-howComments regarding IPS status Patent of Republic of Belarus No 23099 dated 2020.08.30 Sector group AgrofoodBioChemTechClient information Type R&D institution Year established 1975 NACE keywords A.03.22 - Freshwater aquacultureC.20.20 - Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical productsM.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnologyM.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineeringM.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Microbiology is the leading research center of the Republic of Belarus in the field of microbiology and biotechnology. The Institute's arsenal of innovative developments includes substances for medicines and diagnostics, biopreservatives, feed and food additives, biodisinfectants, probiotics, plant protection products, microbial fertilizers, wastewater and environmental treatment technologies that are in demand by the economy, and specific recommendations for combating biodamage.Main areas of scientific activity:- Study of the biodiversity, ecology, physiology, biochemistry, and genetics of microorganisms; development of a national repository of microbial biological resources.- Selection and genetic engineering of microbial strains capable of producing biologically active compounds of practical significance.- Development of microbial biotechnologies for industry, agriculture, medicine, and environmental protection.Key objectives:- Ensuring the preservation and operation of the Belarusian Collection of Non-Pathogenic Microorganisms (designated as a National Heritage Asset, No. 5), which is registered with the World Federation for Culture Collections (acronym: BIM; collection number: 909). Expanding the collection and the DNA bank of industrially valuable microorganisms.- Phenotypic and molecular-genetic identification of microorganisms; selection and genetic engineering of strains that produce biologically active compounds.- Elucidating the mechanisms underlying the biogenesis of enzymes and low-molecular-weight metabolites. Developing production technologies and pilot-scale manufacturing of enzyme preparations for the chemo-enzymatic synthesis of pharmaceutical substances, the production of diagnostic agents, and applications in the food industry and waste processing.- Developing and implementing technologies for the production of microbial preparations for agriculture and forestry, including biological plant protection agents, microbial fertilizers, bio-preservatives, feed additives, and probiotics.- Creating environmental biotechnologies and preparations for the remediation of natural and industrial environments contaminated with xenobiotics or petroleum-based pollutants.- Establishing biotechnological platforms for the production of vaccines. - Development of biotechnologies for the microbial conversion of plant-based raw materials and the production of high-quality animal feed.- Pilot-scale industrial production of environmentally safe biological preparations for various applications.- Scientific support for biotechnological manufacturing processes.Official website of the Institute of Microbiology. Languages spoken EnglishRussianInformation about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreementManufacturing agreementType and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing microbial fertilizer ((BactoFish)) for upgrade natural feed resources of fish ponds in order to increase piscine productivity under a manufacturing agreement.Partners interested in purchasing microbial fertilizer ((BactoFish)) for upgrade natural feed resources of fish ponds in order to increase piscine productivity under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500251-500SME 51-250SME 11-50SME <= 10R&D InstitutionUniversitySole proprietor