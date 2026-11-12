Manufacture And Supply Of Microbial Fertilizer "Bactofish" For Upgrade Natural Feed Resources Of Fish Ponds In Order To Increase Piscine Productivity
| Stages of treatment:
1. 2..3 days prior to transfer of hatched fish into breeding sections
|2. May to August period once every 20 days
Package:
Plastic containers of 1 l, 5 l, 10 l, 20 l volume.
Terms of storage:
3 months since fabrication date within temperature range +4 to +8 °C in shady place.
Application area: fish farming (fish ponds).
Institute of Microbiology offers partners:
* microbial fertilizer ((BactoFish)) for upgrade natural feed resources of fish ponds in order to increase piscine productivity under a manufacturing agreement;
* microbial fertilizer ((BactoFish)) for upgrade natural feed resources of fish ponds in order to increase piscine productivity under a distribution services agreement.
Product catalog of the ((Institute of Microbiology of NAS of Belarus)) 2023, p.29.
Link on the Institute of Microbiology site (in Russian). Advantages and Innovations Microbial fertilizer ((BaсtoFish)) surpasses the best domestic analogue by 1000 times in number of viable cells (patent of Republic of Belarus No 10942, 2008) and reduces environmental risks in relation to best foreign analogue (Patent of Russian Federation No 2366147, 2008). Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development ТУ BY 100289066.148-2018 Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Patents granted
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Patent of Republic of Belarus No 23099 dated 2020.08.30 Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1975 NACE keywords A.03.22 - Freshwater aquaculture
C.20.20 - Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Microbiology is the leading research center of the Republic of Belarus in the field of microbiology and biotechnology. The Institute's arsenal of innovative developments includes substances for medicines and diagnostics, biopreservatives, feed and food additives, biodisinfectants, probiotics, plant protection products, microbial fertilizers, wastewater and environmental treatment technologies that are in demand by the economy, and specific recommendations for combating biodamage.
Main areas of scientific activity:
- Study of the biodiversity, ecology, physiology, biochemistry, and genetics of microorganisms; development of a national repository of microbial biological resources.
- Selection and genetic engineering of microbial strains capable of producing biologically active compounds of practical significance.
- Development of microbial biotechnologies for industry, agriculture, medicine, and environmental protection.
Key objectives:
- Ensuring the preservation and operation of the Belarusian Collection of Non-Pathogenic Microorganisms (designated as a National Heritage Asset, No. 5), which is registered with the World Federation for Culture Collections (acronym: BIM; collection number: 909). Expanding the collection and the DNA bank of industrially valuable microorganisms.
- Phenotypic and molecular-genetic identification of microorganisms; selection and genetic engineering of strains that produce biologically active compounds.
- Elucidating the mechanisms underlying the biogenesis of enzymes and low-molecular-weight metabolites. Developing production technologies and pilot-scale manufacturing of enzyme preparations for the chemo-enzymatic synthesis of pharmaceutical substances, the production of diagnostic agents, and applications in the food industry and waste processing.
- Developing and implementing technologies for the production of microbial preparations for agriculture and forestry, including biological plant protection agents, microbial fertilizers, bio-preservatives, feed additives, and probiotics.
- Creating environmental biotechnologies and preparations for the remediation of natural and industrial environments contaminated with xenobiotics or petroleum-based pollutants.
- Establishing biotechnological platforms for the production of vaccines. - Development of biotechnologies for the microbial conversion of plant-based raw materials and the production of high-quality animal feed.
- Pilot-scale industrial production of environmentally safe biological preparations for various applications.
- Scientific support for biotechnological manufacturing processes.
Official website of the Institute of Microbiology. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing microbial fertilizer ((BactoFish)) for upgrade natural feed resources of fish ponds in order to increase piscine productivity under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing microbial fertilizer ((BactoFish)) for upgrade natural feed resources of fish ponds in order to increase piscine productivity under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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