Manufacture And Supply Of Feed Additive "Polyact" For Increase The Physical, Metabolic And Immune Status Of Farm Animals And Poultry, Their Productivity
Package:
* Plastic containers of 0,5 l,1 l, 1,5 l, 2 l, 5 l, 10 l volume (l.);
* Plastic or metallized bags of 0,5 kg, 1 kg, 2 kg, 3 kg, 5 kg, weight (d.).
Terms of storage:
3 months (l.), 12 months (d.) since fabrication date within temperature range 0 to + 12 °C (l.), range 0 to + 22 °C (d.) in shady place.
Application areas: agriculture (animal husbandry, poultry farming).
Institute of Microbiology offers partners:
* feed additive ((Polyact)) for increase the physical, metabolic and immune status of farm animals and poultry, their productivity under a manufacturing agreement;
* feed additive ((Polyact)) for increase the physical, metabolic and immune status of farm animals and poultry, their productivity under a distribution services agreement.
Product catalog of the ((Institute of Microbiology of NAS of Belarus)) 2023, p.24.
Link on the Institute of Microbiology site (in Russian). Advantages and Innovations Import substitution of feed additives:
((Естур)) (YEASTURE) (((Cenzone Tech Inc.)), USA);
((Fubon Active Feed Dry Yeast)) (((Angel Yeast Co., Ltd)), China). Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development ТУ BY 100289066.158-2019
Registration certificate No 15-1548-051120 (l.), No 15-1547-051120 (d.) Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Patents granted
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Patent of Republic of Belarus No 23413 dated 2021.06.30 Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1975 NACE keywords A.01.62 - Support activities for animal production
C.20.20 - Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Microbiology is the leading research center of the Republic of Belarus in the field of microbiology and biotechnology. The Institute's arsenal of innovative developments includes substances for medicines and diagnostics, biopreservatives, feed and food additives, biodisinfectants, probiotics, plant protection products, microbial fertilizers, wastewater and environmental treatment technologies that are in demand by the economy, and specific recommendations for combating biodamage.
Main areas of scientific activity:
- Study of the biodiversity, ecology, physiology, biochemistry, and genetics of microorganisms; development of a national repository of microbial biological resources.
- Selection and genetic engineering of microbial strains capable of producing biologically active compounds of practical significance.
- Development of microbial biotechnologies for industry, agriculture, medicine, and environmental protection.
Key objectives:
- Ensuring the preservation and operation of the Belarusian Collection of Non-Pathogenic Microorganisms (designated as a National Heritage Asset, No. 5), which is registered with the World Federation for Culture Collections (acronym: BIM; collection number: 909). Expanding the collection and the DNA bank of industrially valuable microorganisms.
- Phenotypic and molecular-genetic identification of microorganisms; selection and genetic engineering of strains that produce biologically active compounds.
- Elucidating the mechanisms underlying the biogenesis of enzymes and low-molecular-weight metabolites. Developing production technologies and pilot-scale manufacturing of enzyme preparations for the chemo-enzymatic synthesis of pharmaceutical substances, the production of diagnostic agents, and applications in the food industry and waste processing.
- Developing and implementing technologies for the production of microbial preparations for agriculture and forestry, including biological plant protection agents, microbial fertilizers, bio-preservatives, feed additives, and probiotics.
- Creating environmental biotechnologies and preparations for the remediation of natural and industrial environments contaminated with xenobiotics or petroleum-based pollutants.
- Establishing biotechnological platforms for the production of vaccines. - Development of biotechnologies for the microbial conversion of plant-based raw materials and the production of high-quality animal feed.
- Pilot-scale industrial production of environmentally safe biological preparations for various applications.
- Scientific support for biotechnological manufacturing processes.
Official website of the Institute of Microbiology. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing feed additive ((Polyact)) for increase the physical, metabolic and immune status of farm animals and poultry, their productivity under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing feed additive ((Polyact)) for increase the physical, metabolic and immune status of farm animals and poultry, their productivity under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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