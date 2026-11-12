Manufacture And Supply Of Feed Additive "Polyact" For Increase The Physical, Metabolic And Immune Status Of Farm Animals And Poultry, Their Productivity

(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Microbiology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus offers consumers feed additive ((Polyact)) for increase the physical, metabolic and immune status of farm animals and poultry, their productivity under a manufacturing agreement and is looking for partners interested in a distribution services agreement. Description The Institute of Microbiology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus manufactures feed additive ((Polyact)), designed for increase the physical, metabolic and immune status of farm animals and poultry, their productivity.

The based of preparation is consortium of live (active) yeast:

* Cryptococcus flavescens (titer – not less than 1,0×107 CFU/ml (liquid form), not less than 1,0×105 CFU/g (dry form);

* Rhodotorula species (titer – not less than 1,0×105 CFU/ml (l.), not less than 1,0×104 CFU/g (d.);

* their metabolites (polysaccharides, oligosaccharides, carotenoids, enzymes, peptides).

Principle of action:

The active yeast included in preparation has a prebiotic, sorption, immunomodulatory, hepatoprotective effect on animals.

Efficiency

Feed additive ensures:

* increase in average daily weight gain of calves and broiler chickens by 6.5..12.1%;

* reducing feed consumption per unit of produce by 4..8%.

The use of additive yields eco-friendly farm products.

Application guidelines:



Package:* Plastic containers of 0,5 l,1 l, 1,5 l, 2 l, 5 l, 10 l volume (l.);* Plastic or metallized bags of 0,5 kg, 1 kg, 2 kg, 3 kg, 5 kg, weight (d.).Terms of storage:3 months (l.), 12 months (d.) since fabrication date within temperature range 0 to + 12 °C (l.), range 0 to + 22 °C (d.) in shady place.Application areas: agriculture (animal husbandry, poultry farming).Institute of Microbiology offers partners:* feed additive ((Polyact)) for increase the physical, metabolic and immune status of farm animals and poultry, their productivity under a manufacturing agreement;* feed additive ((Polyact)) for increase the physical, metabolic and immune status of farm animals and poultry, their productivity under a distribution services agreement.Product catalog of the ((Institute of Microbiology of NAS of Belarus)) 2023, p.24.Link on the Institute of Microbiology site (in Russian). Advantages and Innovations Import substitution of feed additives:((Естур)) (YEASTURE) (((Cenzone Tech Inc.)), USA);((Fubon Active Feed Dry Yeast)) (((Angel Yeast Co., Ltd)), China). Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development ТУ BY 100289066.158-2019Registration certificate No 15-1548-051120 (l.), No 15-1547-051120 (d.) Funding source State budgedInternalIPR status Exclusive rightsPatents grantedSecret know-howComments regarding IPS status Patent of Republic of Belarus No 23413 dated 2021.06.30 Sector group AgrofoodBioChemTechClient information Type R&D institution Year established 1975 NACE keywords A.01.62 - Support activities for animal productionC.20.20 - Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical productsM.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnologyM.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineeringM.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Microbiology is the leading research center of the Republic of Belarus in the field of microbiology and biotechnology. The Institute's arsenal of innovative developments includes substances for medicines and diagnostics, biopreservatives, feed and food additives, biodisinfectants, probiotics, plant protection products, microbial fertilizers, wastewater and environmental treatment technologies that are in demand by the economy, and specific recommendations for combating biodamage.Main areas of scientific activity:- Study of the biodiversity, ecology, physiology, biochemistry, and genetics of microorganisms; development of a national repository of microbial biological resources.- Selection and genetic engineering of microbial strains capable of producing biologically active compounds of practical significance.- Development of microbial biotechnologies for industry, agriculture, medicine, and environmental protection.Key objectives:- Ensuring the preservation and operation of the Belarusian Collection of Non-Pathogenic Microorganisms (designated as a National Heritage Asset, No. 5), which is registered with the World Federation for Culture Collections (acronym: BIM; collection number: 909). Expanding the collection and the DNA bank of industrially valuable microorganisms.- Phenotypic and molecular-genetic identification of microorganisms; selection and genetic engineering of strains that produce biologically active compounds.- Elucidating the mechanisms underlying the biogenesis of enzymes and low-molecular-weight metabolites. Developing production technologies and pilot-scale manufacturing of enzyme preparations for the chemo-enzymatic synthesis of pharmaceutical substances, the production of diagnostic agents, and applications in the food industry and waste processing.- Developing and implementing technologies for the production of microbial preparations for agriculture and forestry, including biological plant protection agents, microbial fertilizers, bio-preservatives, feed additives, and probiotics.- Creating environmental biotechnologies and preparations for the remediation of natural and industrial environments contaminated with xenobiotics or petroleum-based pollutants.- Establishing biotechnological platforms for the production of vaccines. - Development of biotechnologies for the microbial conversion of plant-based raw materials and the production of high-quality animal feed.- Pilot-scale industrial production of environmentally safe biological preparations for various applications.- Scientific support for biotechnological manufacturing processes.Official website of the Institute of Microbiology. Languages spoken EnglishRussianInformation about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreementManufacturing agreementType and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing feed additive ((Polyact)) for increase the physical, metabolic and immune status of farm animals and poultry, their productivity under a manufacturing agreement.Partners interested in purchasing feed additive ((Polyact)) for increase the physical, metabolic and immune status of farm animals and poultry, their productivity under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500251-500SME 51-250SME 11-50SME <= 10R&D InstitutionUniversitySole proprietor