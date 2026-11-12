Westchester County Expands Property Tax Relief For Low-Income Seniors

O'Connor discusses new tax-saving measures in Westchester County

YONKERS, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Westchester County senior citizens are set to receive additional property tax relief after County Executive Ken Jenkins signed legislation on November 2 to expand the county's property tax exemption for low-income seniors.The legislation increases the maximum exemption from 50% to 65%, with the amount of relief determined by a homeowner's annual income. The Westchester County Board of Legislators approved the measure on October 19, and the expanded exemption is set to take effect March 1, 2027.Under the new income-based sliding scale, eligible seniors will receive the following exemptions, according to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance:- 65%: Less than $47,000.- 60%: More than $47,000 but less than $48,000.- 55%: More than $48,000 but less than $49,000.- 50%: More than $49,000 but less than $50,000.The expanded exemption applies to the county portion of property taxes. The 65% exemption is based on a property's assessed value for applicable county taxes, not the homeowner's entire property tax bill.Jenkins expressed his support for the legislation in an announcement on the Westchester County website, saying the expanded exemptions are intended to help vulnerable seniors who have spent much of their lives working and raising families in the county. He said the additional assistance would give longtime residents a better opportunity to remain in their homes as they age.Eligible seniors who already receive the existing exemption will not need to reapply. Those who believe they qualify for the expanded exemption should contact their local assessor's office to apply and confirm their eligibility.While the expanded exemption will provide additional property tax relief for qualifying seniors, homeowners should also review their property assessments and check whether they qualify for other available exemptions. O'Connor works with homeowners to review property assessments, identify potential opportunities for property tax relief, and help them navigate the property tax grievance process.About O'Connor:O'Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O'Connor's possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, and commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O'Connor's core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost-effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O'Connor's Property Tax Protection Program TM. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes; easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

Patrick O'Connor, President

O'Connor

+1 713-375-4128

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westchester County Expands Property Tax Relief for Low-Income Seniors News Provided By O'Connor November 12, 2026, 18:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.