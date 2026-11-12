The Global Luxury Property Specialist brings 22 years of industry experience and a track record of over 600 closed transactions to the local market.

DANFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With a public track record of 622 closed transactions, 22 years of professional industry experience, and 228 client reviews, Kim Gifford has earned a reputation as the best real estate agent in Danbury, CT.Building on this sustained market presence and a deep understanding of Northern Fairfield County, Gifford was recently named a Top Agent in Danbury, CT, by FastExpert. This recognition underscores a career defined by consistent sales volume and long-term client advocacy.Why Was Kim Gifford Recognized as a Top Real Estate Agent in Danbury?The recognition identifies Gifford as a top-performing real estate professional in her local market. Published by the real estate directory FastExpert, the ranking evaluates professionals based on recent sales activity, comprehensive transaction history, and customer reviews."My approach centers on providing clear, direct advice so buyers and sellers know exactly what to expect from the market before they list or bid," says Gifford.What Makes Kim Gifford a Top-Producing Agent in Connecticut?Operating as a designated Global Luxury Property Specialist with Coldwell Banker Realty, Gifford focuses her practice on Danbury, CT, and surrounding Northern Fairfield County communities. Her stated specialties include luxury residential sales, first-time homebuyer representation, and waterfront properties.Her client history highlights an emphasis on practical guidance and active problem-solving. One client, Ed F., noted that Gifford provided direct staging advice and an effective pricing strategy that resulted in a manageable, organized home sale. By delivering results-driven service backed by a global brokerage, she maintains her status as a neighborhood expert for her clientele.Experience Proof Points:- Completed 622 career real estate transactions- Brings 22 years of professional industry experience to the local market- Earned the 2026 FastExpert Top Agent in Danbury, CT designation- Maintains a public track record of 228 client reviewsWhat Does This Recognition Mean for Danbury Buyers and Sellers?Working with a recognized top-producing agent provides a tangible advantage, as active professionals evaluate more homes, read localized shifts quickly, and manage higher volumes of offers. This daily exposure to active trades translates to more accurate, reality-based advice for clients on both sides of the transaction, helping them avoid common pitfalls in pricing or negotiations.According to the most recent local market data, the Danbury area currently holds 215 active listings, equating to roughly 3.1 months of supply. This restricted inventory level indicates a market that still favors sellers, a dynamic further evidenced by the fact that roughly 50% of local homes are closing above their asking price.With the median sale price sitting at approximately $510,000, buyers should prepare strong, well-structured initial offers. Sellers, meanwhile, must still price accurately to attract the current pool of active buyers rather than overreaching on initial list prices.Who Is Kim Gifford?Kim Gifford is a lifelong resident of Connecticut who uses her firsthand knowledge of Northern Fairfield County to guide her real estate practice. Headquartered at Coldwell Banker Realty on Kenosia Avenue, she serves a broad spectrum of clients in Danbury as well as the secondary markets of Bethel, Brookfield, New Fairfield, Newtown, Ridgefield, and Redding.Her deep local roots and continuous presence in the community anchor her role as a trusted advisor to incoming residents, relocating professionals, and long-time homeowners alike. By blending her neighborhood expertise with the broad reach of her brokerage, she provides comprehensive support for every stage of the homeownership lifecycle.Buying or selling in Danbury, CT? Reach Kim Gifford at Coldwell Banker Realty at 203-770-6038.

Kim Gifford

Kim Gifford

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Kim Gifford Named a 2026 Top Real Estate Agent in Danbury, CT by FastExpert News Provided By Kim Gifford November 12, 2026, 18:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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