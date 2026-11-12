Top Real Estate Agent In Sunnyvale, CA, Tony Vo, Earns Fastexpert Five Star Agent Recognition

Tony Vo, a top real estate agent in Sunnyvale, CA, brings 23 years of experience and over 200 career transactions to Silicon Valley buyers and sellers.

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Drawing on 23 years of industry experience and a history of more than 200 closed transactions, Tony Vo continues to build on a reputation as a top real estate agent in Sunnyvale, CA. Throughout his career, he has focused on delivering consistent representation for buyers and sellers navigating the Silicon Valley housing market.Reflecting this sustained local performance and client satisfaction, the KOLLAB Real Estate Advisor was recently named a 2026 FastExpert Five Star Agent.What Did FastExpert Recognize Tony Vo For?Vo received the 2026 FastExpert Five Star Agent Serving Sunnyvale, CA designation. Published by the online real estate directory, FastExpert ranks agents based on verified customer reviews, recent local sales activity, and available transaction history."My focus remains on understanding the specific requirements of each client," says Vo. "Closing a successful sale requires steady communication and a clear strategy, especially when handling sensitive property transitions."What Makes Tony Vo a Top Agent in Sunnyvale?Operating out of San Jose, Vo provides dedicated representation focused on his core market of Sunnyvale, CA. He specializes in luxury homes, condo sales, probate sales, and divorce sales. To handle these specific and often sensitive transactions, he leverages specialized training, holding the recognized C.A.R. Probate Certification and the Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR) designation. This targeted expertise allows him to manage complex requirements, title challenges, and emotional transitions for his client base."Navigating these specific types of property sales means paying close attention to legal requirements and local market timelines," says Vo. "Having the right certifications ensures I can protect my clients' interests at every step."One client, Lilian M., credited Vo with using sharp negotiation skills to secure the acceptance of their offer on a multiple-bid property, managing all necessary paperwork promptly through the escrow process.Experience Proof Points:- Closed over 200 total career real estate transactions- Generated more than $200 million in career sales volume across the Silicon Valley area- Completed 19 transaction sides over the past 12 months- Represented over $23 million in sales volume in the past 12 months- Named to the Top 1% of the Santa Clara County Association of Realtors- Backed by a history of more than 140 five-star client reviews- Earned the 2026 FastExpert Five Star Agent recognition for ongoing performanceWhat Does the Recognition Mean for Sunnyvale Buyers and Sellers?Working with a verified top-producing agent offers a distinct advantage for buyers and sellers, as active agents view more listings, manage more inspections, and read local pricing conditions accurately. This hands-on experience allows a seasoned advisor to anticipate shifts before they become broader trends.According to the most recent local market data, Sunnyvale maintains a tight, seller-favoring environment with just 1.5 months of supply and an active inventory of 116 homes.With roughly 61% of properties selling above the asking price and a median sale price of approximately $1.88 million, buyers must submit well-structured, precise offers to secure a home. Sellers, meanwhile, benefit from strong regional demand but still require careful pricing strategies to maximize their return on investment.Who Is Tony Vo?Tony Vo is a Real Estate Advisor with KOLLAB Real Estate, operating in partnership with Side, a leading real estate brokerage. Based at the Oakland Road office in San Jose, he delivers targeted real estate representation across the broader Silicon Valley region.Drawing on his sustained track record and a documented history of positive client outcomes, Vo maintains a focus on maximizing property value. He approaches each new listing and buyer representation with a commitment to straightforward guidance, ensuring his clients understand every phase of the transaction from the initial search to the closing table.Buying or selling in Sunnyvale, CA? Reach Tony Vo at KOLLAB Real Estate at 650.585.8228.

Tony Vo

Tony Vo

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Top Real Estate Agent in Sunnyvale, CA, Tony Vo, Earns FastExpert Five Star Agent Recognition News Provided By Tony Vo November 12, 2026, 18:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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