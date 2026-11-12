Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress Selected as One of Oprah's Favorite Things 2026

The First Made-to-Order Mattress to Be Featured in Oprah's Favorite Things for Its 30th Anniversary

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Saatva, the Restorative Luxury Sleep Company, announced today that the Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress is included in the 2026 'Oprah's Favorite Things' list, featuring 79 unique gifts, including little luxuries, cozy comforts, clever finds for friends, family, and everyone in between. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of 'Favorite Things,' items are available for purchase on the new 'Oprah's Favorite Things' storefront on Amazon. Select products in the storefront are available through Shop Direct, allowing Amazon customers to discover and buy products from stores across the web.Also available today is a very special holiday episode of 'The Oprah Podcast,' which features Oprah surprising an unsuspecting audience full of caregivers with her 'Oprah's Favorite Things.' This episode also includes a live holiday performance by Grammy-winning artist Jacob Collier. The 'Oprah's Favorite Things' podcast episode is available on Prime Video, Fire TV Channels, Oprah's YouTube Channel, Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you enjoy podcasts. Customers can also watch and shop the episode on Amazon Live or the Amazon Live FAST channel, as well as through Prime Video's 'Shop the Show', where customers can seamlessly shop the featured products.The full list, including Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress, will be featured in Oprah Daily's special print 2026 Holiday Edition, on newsstands nationwide on November 17 and online at OprahDaily now.As Oprah says on OprahDaily,“The gift of being well rested is priceless. A special someone on your list will enjoy a heavenly sleep with this plush, pillow-top mattress with an individually wrapped coils design to keep the spine aligned, plus a cooling cover for any hot sleepers.”Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress is available for purchase at Saatva (with a special 20% discount on mattress orders of $1,000 or more through December 1, 2026) and on Amazon at Amazon/oprahsfavoritethings.“Being included in 'Oprah's Favorite Things 2026' and as part of 'The Oprah Podcast' episode celebrating caregivers is an incredible honor for Saatva, especially during the 30th anniversary of 'Oprah's Favorite Things,'” said Ron Rudzin, Founder and CEO of Saatva.“The Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress was thoughtfully designed to deliver eco-conscious comfort and exceptional support, and we're proud to share it with this deserving audience as a meaningful reminder that those who care for others deserve to be cared for too.”'Oprah's Favorite Things' list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts, and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. For 30 years, the iconic gifting list has showcased must-give gifts for the holidays, often serving as a launch pad for small businesses and highlighting the inspiring stories of the owners behind the products.Saatva was founded on the belief that everyone deserves healthy, restorative sleep on a quality bed. The company offers handcrafted, made-to-order mattresses thoughtfully designed with premium materials, combining luxury craftsmanship, personalized comfort, and exceptional service. From its award-winning, best-selling Saatva Classic Mattress to the 2026 Oprah's Favorite Things Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress, Saatva is committed to creating sleep solutions that support overall well-being.Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress combines the responsive support of individually wrapped recycled steel coils with the buoyant comfort of a five-zone ergonomic layer of GOLS-certified organic natural latex. Crafted with an organic cotton-blend cover and organic New Zealand wool, the mattress promotes natural breathability and temperature regulation while providing targeted lumbar support, pressure relief, and reduced motion transfer. Its medium-firm feel is designed to accommodate all sleep positions, while hand-tufted construction enhances durability.Every Saatva mattress is delivered directly to the room of choice with complimentary white-glove delivery and in-home setup, never compressed into a box for doorstep shipping. With a commitment to quality craftsmanship, customer care, and restorative sleep, Saatva makes creating a more comfortable sleep sanctuary an experience in itself.ABOUT SAATVASaatva, the first company to sell luxury mattresses online, was founded with a mission to inspire the world to prioritize healthy and restorative sleep. Since 2010, the company has pioneered a direct-to-consumer model that delivers exceptional quality, service, and design through a more streamlined, elevated shopping experience, bringing a new level of efficiency and transparency to the premium mattress category. Its name is derived from the Sanskrit word meaning truth, purity, and wholeness, which guides the brand in everything it does. Saatva's handcrafted mattresses are assembled in the USA in the company's own factories with globally sourced premium materials that are better for sleepers and the environment.Saatva offers best-in-class mattresses across multiple sleep categories - including innerspring, memory foam, latex, hybrid, adjustable air, and specialty designs - plus designer bedroom furniture and luxury bedding products available online and in a growing number of Viewing Rooms across the country. Made with recycled steel, organic cotton, and CertiPUR-UScertified foams, Saatva mattresses reflect the company's commitment to thoughtful craftsmanship and wellness. Each mattress is hand-delivered and set up in the customer's home via complimentary white-glove delivery - never compressed in a box for doorstep shipping.For over 15 years, Saatva has delivered exceptional comfort and an unparalleled mattress and home furnishings experience that captures the luxury of restorative sleep. For more information about Saatva and any of its products, please visit the Saatva Press Room.

Shari Ajayi

Saatva

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Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress Selected as One of Oprah's Favorite Things 2026 News Provided By Saatva November 12, 2026, 18:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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