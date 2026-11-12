Trueflame Partners With Stoney Ridge Farmer Josh Draper On Multiyear Outdoor Kitchen Series

Josh Draper and his completed TrueFlame outdoor kitchen on his farm in Stoneville, North Carolina.

TrueFlame outdoor kitchen

Draper is documenting a TrueFlame outdoor kitchen build on his North Carolina farm for more than 1.2 million followers

- Kendall Bresser, Marketing Manager at AMD DirectHUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TrueFlame, a premium outdoor kitchen brand from AMD Direct, is partnering with Josh Draper, the farmer and content creator behind the Stoney Ridge Farmer channel, under a multiyear agreement that began in March 2026. Draper is building a TrueFlame outdoor kitchen on his farm in Stoneville, North Carolina, and documenting the project for more than 1.2 million followers on YouTube and Facebook.The buildStoney Ridge Farmer documents daily work on Draper's farm in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. His TrueFlame series follows the outdoor kitchen from planning and layout through installation and the first cook.The kitchen pairs TrueFlame appliances with outdoor kitchen cabinetry from Stoll Industries. It includes a TrueFlame 40-inch grill, a 30-inch griddle, a double side burner, a power burner, a farmhouse sink and two 24-inch refrigeration units. Videos already published on the channel cover the installation of the cabinetry and appliances and the finished kitchen.At Hardscape North America 2026Draper joined TrueFlame at Booth #25055 at Hardscape North America (HNA) 2026, held Oct. 21-23 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky. He met dealers, designers and installers at the booth on Oct. 21 and returned the morning of Oct. 22 to film a walkthrough of the TrueFlame lineup with a member of the AMD Direct sales team.The walkthrough video is available at . The TrueFlame product introduction begins at 3:05.“We worked hard with Josh to design the perfect outdoor kitchen for his working farm with our products,” said Kendall Bresser, marketing manager at AMD Direct.“Watching him put a TrueFlame kitchen to work on a farm tells people more about the product than a spec sheet can.”“On a working farm, the kitchen has to hold up to how we actually live and cook,” said Draper.“I wanted people to see the real decisions along the way, and walking the TrueFlame lineup at HNA let me show folks what I look for up close.”Draper's TrueFlame series is available on the Stoney Ridge Farmer YouTube channel at youtube/@StoneyRidgeFarmer. TrueFlame grills, cooking accessories, storage, vent hoods and AMD refrigeration are sold through authorized dealers. More information is available at trueflame.About TrueFlameTrueFlame is a premium outdoor kitchen brand dedicated to combining clean design with professional-grade performance. Backed by parent company AMD Direct, TrueFlame offers a wide range of outdoor appliances and components - including grills, side burners, AMD refrigeration, dry storage, trash and utility drawers, and island accessories - engineered for lasting quality and refined aesthetics. Designed for both professional installers and style-conscious homeowners, TrueFlame products empower people to create bold, beautiful outdoor kitchens with ease. For more information, visit .About AMD DirectAMD Direct, based in Huntington Beach, California, is a leading provider of premium outdoor living products. Founded in the early 2000s, the company offers high-quality barbecue grills, refrigeration, and storage solutions for outdoor kitchens. Its brands include Summerset Grills, TrueFlame, and Sunfire Grills. With a global distribution network, AMD Direct is committed to quality, innovation, and enhancing the outdoor living experience. For more information, visit .

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TrueFlame partners with Stoney Ridge Farmer Josh Draper on multiyear outdoor kitchen series News Provided By Get Ink DIY November 12, 2026, 18:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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