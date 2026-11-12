A top real estate agent in Caledonia, MI, Darrell DeWard earned FastExpert's 2026 Top Agent award and brings 30 years of experience to West Michigan.

CALEDONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Darrell DeWard, leveraging 30 years of industry experience and over 900 closed career transactions, has established a proven track record as one of the best real estate agents in Caledonia, MI. Building on an extensive history of five-star client feedback and high-volume local production, DeWard recently earned local recognition from FastExpert.What Did FastExpert Recognize Darrell DeWard For?FastExpert named DeWard a 2026 Top Agent in Caledonia, MI. The real estate directory considers factors such as recent local sales activity, transaction history, and client ratings when evaluating agents."My focus is always on securing the strongest possible outcome for each client," says DeWard. "We analyze local data daily to make sure our pricing and negotiation strategies remain exact."What is Darrell Deward's Experience in Caledonia, MI?Darrell DeWard closed 50 sales in a recent 12-month period while serving buyers, sellers, and investors in Caledonia, MI, Byron Center, and Hastings. Those sales averaged $400,000, with the highest closing at $1.8 million. His work spans waterfront properties, investment properties, and luxury homes.Experience Proof Points:- Named a 2026 FastExpert Top Agent in Caledonia, MI- 30 years of professional real estate experience- Over 900 closed career real estate transactions- 50 closed sales recorded over a recent 12-month period- Named the #1 Real Estate Agent in West Michigan by FastExpert- Ranked the #1 agent by quantity and volume for 10 consecutive years at Icon Realty Group- Maintained a record of over 580 five-star client reviewsWhat Does This Recognition Mean for Caledonia Buyers and Sellers?Partnering with a recognized top producer gives buyers and sellers a clear advantage, as an active agent processes more local data, home inspections, and live offers to accurately read changing conditions. A high-producing agent can interpret shifts in buyer demand before those trends appear in published reports.The Caledonia area currently operates as a tight market that favors sellers, according to the most recent local market data. With only 1.3 months of supply and an active inventory of just four homes, buyers face narrow choices and need swift, strategic representation. Sellers benefit from strong demand, seeing a median sale price of about $332,000, with 30% of properties closing above the asking price."When available inventory drops this low, buyers need representation that knows how to structure a winning offer on day one," says DeWard.Who Is Darrell DeWard?Darrell DeWard leads Darrell DeWard Real Estate, brokered by Icon Realty Group, out of his office at 815 Bridge St NW in Grand Rapids. He supports clients throughout his core market of Caledonia, as well as secondary markets like Byron Center and Hastings.By prioritizing consistent client satisfaction and clear transaction management, DeWard has spent decades delivering verifiable results and maximizing property value for the buyers, sellers, and investors he represents.His continued recognition by both independent real estate directories and his own brokerage underscores his standing as a leading regional producer.Buying or selling in Caledonia, MI? Reach Darrell DeWard at Icon Realty Group at 616-537-6890.

Darrell DeWard

Darrell DeWard

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Darrell DeWard Named 2026 FastExpert Top Real Estate Agent in Caledonia, MI News Provided By Darrell DeWard November 12, 2026, 18:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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