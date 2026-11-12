Sonam Wangchuk Claims He Is Under 'House Arrest' In Leh Amid Protests Over Winter Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Leh, Nov 13 (IANS) Ladakhi climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday claimed that authorities have placed him under house arrest in Leh after he and other regional representatives demanded the postponement of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections scheduled for December.

Taking to social media platform X, Wangchuk stated that dozens of armed guards had been deployed around his residence, disputing official claims that he was merely advised to remain indoors.

"I AM UNDER HOUSE ARREST. Dozens of armed guards surround my house while the government version says 'I have been advised to stay at home'. All for asking uncomfortable questions like... why is the Judicial Enquiry Commission Report (of last year's killings in Leh) delayed and a phoney Council election is foisted on people with rocket speed in mid-winter," Wangchuk posted.

He further alleged that the entire region of Ladakh is protesting and claimed that the reach of his X, Instagram, and YouTube accounts had been drastically suppressed.

In a video message accompanying his post, Wangchuk said he and his associates had been demanding the release of the inquiry report on last year's firing in Leh, alleging the administration was trying to sidestep the issue by rushing through the council elections.

"Yesterday evening we were planning a dharna against this when some people calling themselves policemen came and told us we should not move out. They were wearing masks and hoodies, and they looked more like hooligans than policemen," Wangchuk alleged in the video.

He added that after he told the personnel he was prepared to be arrested, they escorted him to his institute, where his residence is also located, and instructed him not to leave the premises.

"Dozens of policemen have been placed around to enforce my house arrest. Authorities are publicly saying that I have been advised to remain at home as a prohibitory measure. Peaceful dharnas were held yesterday, and these will continue to be held tomorrow so that our demands are accepted," he said.

The administration has notified elections for eight LAHDCs, with polling scheduled for December 4. Wangchuk and local leaders have strongly opposed the winter schedule, saying extreme cold forces a large part of the population, including students, to temporarily relocate outside the region in December.