SIT Files Chargesheet In Granite Baron Veeramani POCSO Case Arun IPS Among Seven Police Officers Accused

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 13 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing sexual abuse allegations against 'Gem' granite businessman Veeramani has filed a 720-page chargesheet in the first case against him, with the investigation also widening to cover seven police officers accused of mishandling the matter.

The officers named include Arun IPS, who was the Chennai City police commissioner, Kannan, who served as an Additional Commissioner of Police in Chennai, and Assistant Commissioner Yashmin.

The SIT has registered a separate case against the seven officers and begun investigating their alleged lapses in handling the complaints against the businessman.

The development adds a police accountability dimension to an investigation involving multiple allegations of sexual abuse of minors.

The precise role attributed to each officer and the specific provisions invoked against them were not detailed in the information available.

Veeramani, 84, was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and lodged in Puzhal Central Prison.

Eight people have been arrested in connection with the case, including a woman identified as Shanthi, her husband Mahendra Simhan, assistant Ganesan and manager Sakthivel.

Authorities have also invoked the Goondas Act against Veeramani, Shanthi and her husband.

Eight cases have so far been registered against Veeramani, including seven under the POCSO Act, reflecting the widening scope of the investigation into the allegations.

The SIT submitted the chargesheet relating to the first case before the Madras High Court on Thursday.

The 720-page document marks a significant stage in the proceedings against the businessman, while investigations into the other cases continue.

According to the information provided, the chargesheet names the seven police officers in connection with allegations that the case against Veeramani was not handled properly.

The subsequent registration of a case against them brings their conduct under separate investigative scrutiny.

However, the allegations concerning the officers relate to their handling of the matter; the available details do not establish that they participated in the alleged sexual offences.

Their individual responsibilities and the circumstances surrounding the alleged failures remain subjects of investigation.

The case now involves two distinct strands: the sexual abuse allegations against Veeramani and others, and the alleged failures of police personnel entrusted with handling the matter.