Qatar Tourism participated in the International Cruise Summit (ICS) Madrid 2026, held on November 10 and 11, in partnership with Visit Qatar of the event. This participation reaffirms its strong commitment to cruise tourism and strengthening its position as a leading regional cruise destination. Visit Qatar sponsored this year's summit. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Qatar Tourism participated in the International Cruise Summit (ICS) 2026, held in Madrid, Spain, from 10 to 11 November, with the support of Visit Qatar, reaffirming its strong commitment to developing the cruise tourism sector and strengthening Qatar's position as a leading regional destination in this field.

Qatar Tourism was represented by Mr. Omar Abdulrahman Al Jaber, Chief of Operations Affairs at Qatar Tourism, who took part in a talk titled“Destination in the Spotlight” on November 10. In conversation with Virginia López Valiente, Founder and CEO of Cruises News Media Group and the International Cruise Summit, Mr. Al Jaber discussed Qatar's tourism development, future direction and the opportunities it offers cruise passengers, operators and industry partners.

The Qatar Tourism delegation and representatives from Old Doha Port, alongside members of the Cruise Arabia Alliance, attended summit sessions and held meetings with cruise lines to strengthen industry partnerships and explore opportunities for future collaboration.

Organised by Cruises News Media Group, ICS Madrid brings together senior executives from cruise lines, port authorities, tourism destinations and the wider maritime industry to exchange insights and discuss developments shaping the global cruise sector.

Commenting on Qatar's participation, Mr. Al Jaber said:“Cruise tourism is an important part of Qatar's broader tourism ambitions, and our presence at ICS Madrid reflects a long-term commitment to the sector. Cruise deployment is planned years ahead, which is why we continue to work closely with cruise lines and partners today. We look forward to exploring future deployment and itinerary opportunities that bring more travellers to experience Qatar.”

Qatar continues to enhance its cruise tourism offering through ongoing reviews of entry and immigration procedures and improvements to port operations and processes, with the aim of delivering a more efficient passenger experience. These efforts are supported by close coordination with key partners, including Doha Port and Qatar Airways.

Qatar offers cruise operators an integrated tourism ecosystem, combining modern facilities at Doha Port with international connectivity through Hamad International Airport and Qatar Airways, which serves more than 170 destinations. More than 42,000 hotel rooms support pre and post cruise stays, and a compact geography enable visitors to experience cultural attractions, dining, beaches and desert landscapes within a single port call. These attributes position Doha as both a port of call and a homeport.

As a member of the Cruise Arabia Alliance, which Qatar joined in 2025, Qatar Tourism supports regional efforts to position the Gulf as a leading cruise destination and develop multi destination itineraries that encourage visitors to explore destinations across the region.

Qatar Tourism's participation at ICS Madrid supports the National Tourism Strategy 2030, which aims to strengthen Qatar's position as a leading international destination, diversify its tourism offering and enhance the visitor experience.