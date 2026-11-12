Federal Youth Authority Launches The Second Wave Of Its 'Emirati District' Initiative At DXB
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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The programme aims to expand growth opportunities for national youth-led projects and enhance their global presence.
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The launch of the second wave of the Emirati District initiative empowers Emirati project owners to access new markets.
The Emirati District combines entrepreneurship support with the promotion of national identity and culture.
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The success of the first wave reflects the strength of local talent and reinforces our commitment to supporting promising Emirati ventures on their journey to becoming recognised national brands.
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The Emirati District gives local businesses something incredibly valuable: direct exposure to millions of international guests. The initiative adds a distinctly local dimension to our retail offering, giving travellers the opportunity to discover products and brands that reflect the identity and heritage of the UAE.
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