Federal Youth Authority Launches The Second Wave Of Its 'Emirati District' Initiative At DXB

The programme aims to expand growth opportunities for national youth-led projects and enhance their global presence.

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The launch of the second wave of the Emirati District initiative empowers Emirati project owners to access new markets. The Emirati District combines entrepreneurship support with the promotion of national identity and culture.

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The success of the first wave reflects the strength of local talent and reinforces our commitment to supporting promising Emirati ventures on their journey to becoming recognised national brands.

Farshied Jabarkhyl:

The Emirati District gives local businesses something incredibly valuable: direct exposure to millions of international guests. The initiative adds a distinctly local dimension to our retail offering, giving travellers the opportunity to discover products and brands that reflect the identity and heritage of the UAE.

Majed Al Joker:

Dubai, UAE – November 2026 – The Federal Youth Authority (FYA), in collaboration with the Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI) and Dubai Airports, has launched the second wave of the Emirati District initiative at Dubai International (DXB).

Featuring six new Emirati projects and brands, the initiative aims to empower young entrepreneurs, enhance growth opportunities for their projects, and expand their presence in global markets by providing a commercial platform that showcases national products to millions of travellers from across the globe.

The launch of the second wave took place in the presence of His Excellency Khalid Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director of the FYA; His Excellency Jamal Al-Hai, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Airports; Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports; and Eugene Barry, Chief Commercial Officer of Dubai Airports; alongside several representatives of partner entities and Emirati entrepreneurs. The launch forms part of the Authority's ongoing efforts to expand and further develop the initiative, attracting a broader range of national brands, showcasing products inspired by Emirati culture and heritage, and strengthening their visibility at one of the world's busiest international aviation hubs.

The initiative forms part of the strategic partnership between the FYA, Dubai Airports, and FBMI, which operates the Emirati District. The partnership aims to create a supportive commercial platform for emerging Emirati businesses, enabling entrepreneurs to enhance their capabilities, broaden their customer reach and accelerate their growth. In doing so, it enhances the competitiveness of Emirati products and strengthens their position in regional and international markets.

Promising Economic Opportunities:

FYA Director H.E. Khalid Al Nuaimi said:“Launching the second wave of the Emirati District initiative embodies our commitment at the Federal Youth Authority to providing economic opportunities for Emirati youth and empowering national project owners to access new markets, build strategic partnerships, and transform their entrepreneurial ambitions into real ventures capable of growth and competition. We are dedicated to ensuring this initiative serves as a sustainable platform aimed at supporting young Emirati talents and enhancing their role in diversifying the national economy, in line with the objectives of the National Youth Agenda 2031.”

“What distinguishes the Emirati District is its ability to combine entrepreneurship support with the promotion of national identity and culture, through products that carry a creative Emirati touch and reach a diverse global audience,” H.E. Al Nuaimi added.“We continue to develop this experience in cooperation with our partners, leveraging the success of the first wave to open the door for more promising youth-led projects, assist them in developing their commercial and operational capabilities, and build national brands that possess the fundamentals of sustainability and expansion.”

Growth and Development:

For his part, Farshied Jabarkhyl, FBMI Managing Director, said:“We firmly believe empowering youth begins with providing opportunities. This initiative grants young Emirati entrepreneurs the chance to establish a presence at one of the most prominent international airports, where they can showcase their craftsmanship and creations to millions of passengers. As many international visitors transit through Dubai International, the Emirati District gives them the opportunity to experience the warmth of Emirati hospitality and the authenticity of local crafts.”

“The first wave demonstrated what national projects can achieve when provided with the right platform and continuous support,” Jabarkhyl noted.“Building on this success, we remain committed to ensuring cultural representation at the highest standards and will continue to support and nurture these projects on their journey of growth and development, helping them transition from promising ventures to established national brands that carry the UAE's story to the world.”

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer, Dubai Airports, added:“As one of the world's busiest international airports, Dubai International offers a unique platform to showcase the UAE's culture, creativity and entrepreneurial success to millions of guests. Through the Emirati District initiative, we are helping local brands connect with a global audience while highlighting the innovation, quality and authenticity that define Emirati products. The initiative reflects our commitment to supporting national enterprises, enriching the guest experience, and creating opportunities for guests to discover a distinctive aspect of the UAE through brands rooted in its heritage and inspired by its future ambitions.”

Dubai Airports' Chief Commercial Officer, Eugene Barry also added:“The success of the Emirati District demonstrates the impact that the right platform can have in accelerating the growth of emerging businesses. By connecting Emirati brands with millions of international guests, we are helping create new opportunities for commercial growth while showcasing the quality of products developed in the UAE. As we expand the initiative, we remain committed to working with our partners to support local enterprise, strengthen the contribution of SMEs to the national economy, and bring more distinctive Emirati brands to a global audience.”

Six National Projects and Brands:

The second wave of the Emirati District features six national projects, alongside products from the Emirates Council for Balanced Development. These range from perfumes and skincare to gifts and accessories inspired by Emirati culture, educational toys, food products, premium dates, and traditional crafts, reflecting the diversity of Emirati projects and their ability to offer products that combine authenticity and innovation.

The participating projects include AllOver, specialising in perfumes inspired by Emirati culture and heritage; Kharayef Altomour, offering premium dates grown in the Liwa region; The Noor Creative, specialising in gifts and accessories inspired by the Emirati identity and designed and manufactured locally; JUVE, offering skincare products using natural ingredients including Sidr honey, frankincense, myrrh, and dates; SANAA, providing wooden puzzle games and craft experiences inspired by Emirati culture; and Teeb Perfumery, blending traditional Emirati fragrances with modern styles. In addition, the Emirates Council for Balanced Development is participating with a range of products including traditional crafts, perfumes, dates, and food and household items from various regions of the country.

The participating projects were selected through a joint evaluation process led by the FYA, the commercial team at Dubai Airports, and FBMI. This included workshops and presentations to assess the brands' identities and their connection to Emirati culture and heritage, the suitability of their products for travellers and the airport retail environment, and their operational readiness and ability to deliver an outstanding commercial experience.

Ongoing Success:

The Emirati District, located in Terminal 3 at Dubai International between Concourses B and C, is a commercial platform dedicated to supporting Emirati projects. The first wave, officially opened in January 2025, with four national projects participating and offering products ranging from health foods and natural agricultural goods to home fragrances inspired by Arab heritage: Amadal, Mira Farms, Nuwa, and 'From the Arabs'.

The first batch of projects participating in the initiative benefited from opportunities to showcase their products at airport events and international forums, most notably the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. This demonstrates the economic opportunities the initiative provides to support national projects, reinforcing the importance of expanding it to engage more Emirati entrepreneurs, open new markets for local brands, and enhance their global presence.