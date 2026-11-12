Rabdan Academy And Emirates Institute Of Finance Sign Mou

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Academic and professional programmes focusing on money laundering, terrorism financing and proliferation financing Combining security and financial expertise to strengthen specialist and practical skills Joint research projects, studies and academic events in areas of mutual interest

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Abu Dhabi, November 2026: Rabdan Academy and the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop academic and professional programmes in combating financial crime, advance research and specialist training, and equip professionals with the skills needed to address evolving financial and security risks.

The MoU was signed at EIF's premises in Abu Dhabi by Marwan Abunwas Al Mheiri, Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Institute of Finance, and H.E. James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy.

The collaboration brings together Rabdan Academy's academic and security expertise and EIF's professional training capabilities in the financial sector to develop educational and practical learning opportunities focusing on combating money laundering, terrorism financing and proliferation financing.

Marwan Al Mheiri, Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Institute of Finance, emphasised that addressing financial crime requires closer integration between financial knowledge and security expertise, particularly as financial crime becomes increasingly sophisticated and risks more interconnected.

He said:“Our partnership with Rabdan Academy brings together EIF's expertise in financial sector training and professional development with Rabdan Academy's academic and security capabilities. By combining these strengths, we aim to develop specialised programmes that connect knowledge with practical application, equipping professionals with the skills to identify, assess and respond to emerging financial crime risks.”

He added:“We look forward to turning this collaboration into meaningful initiatives, from specialist training and practical case studies to applied research and knowledge exchange. Our focus is on developing learning solutions that respond to the evolving needs of institutions and strengthen the readiness of professionals to navigate future challenges.”

H.E. James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, said:“Financial crime can no longer be viewed in isolation from wider security challenges. Addressing its methods and implications requires an integrated understanding of both disciplines. We are therefore drawing on the Academy's strengths in education and research to help prepare specialists capable of analysing these threats and keeping pace with their evolution.”

Morse added:“Our partnership with the Emirates Institute of Finance will help bridge academic knowledge and professional practice, supporting the development of educational and research content that responds to the practical needs of relevant institutions.”

Under the MoU, the two institutions will collaborate on designing specialist programmes, developing training plans and case studies, and exchanging financial and economic research, statistics and academic resources. The agreement also covers technical consultancy and the development of research capabilities.

Further areas of cooperation include short-term projects, research and development, innovation, and the organisation of conferences, seminars, workshops and training courses, alongside the exchange of scientific publications and relevant information.

About the Emirates Institute of Finance:

Setting a regional benchmark and becoming a world-class institute, building capabilities for a stronger and more diverse financial services sector, Elevating existing competencies within the sector for both Emiratis and expats, Supporting thought leadership and industry research in the sector, and Leading the efforts to achieve the Emiratization agenda, by attracting Emirati nationals to pursue a career in the financial services sector.

Established in 1983, the EIF is building upon 40 years of excellence to enter a new era. With a new three-year strategy (2023-2026) developed based on strong foresight of future trends in the sector, EIF is perfectly positioned to ensure the realization of its key objectives:

About Rabdan Academy:

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned, world-class higher education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness, and Crisis Management (SSDEC) sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. (7) of 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and is accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Rabdan Academy is the first government higher education institution in the United Arab Emirates to obtain accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), and the first specialised institution globally in the fields of defence, security, and crisis management to receive this distinguished international recognition.

The Academy is also the world's first higher education institution specialising in the SSDEC domain to achieve the highest“5-Star” rating under the QS Stars University Rating System across six categories: Teaching, Facilities, Employability, Global Engagement, Academic Development, and Good Governance.

The Academy adopts a dual education model that integrates academic study with specialised vocational training. It recognises prior learning and professional experience and offers accredited, transferable credits across academic pathways and professional roles, ensuring flexibility and alignment with workforce needs.