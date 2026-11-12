Rabdan Academy And Emirates Institute Of Finance Sign Mou
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Building Specialist Capabilities to Combat Financial Crime Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Academic and professional programmes focusing on money laundering, terrorism financing and proliferation financing
Combining security and financial expertise to strengthen specialist and practical skills
Joint research projects, studies and academic events in areas of mutual interest
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Setting a regional benchmark and becoming a world-class institute, building capabilities for a stronger and more diverse financial services sector,
Elevating existing competencies within the sector for both Emiratis and expats,
Supporting thought leadership and industry research in the sector, and
Leading the efforts to achieve the Emiratization agenda, by attracting Emirati nationals to pursue a career in the financial services sector.
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