67% Of Dubai Residents Surveyed Say Confidence In The City Held Or Increased Amid Regional Uncertainty, Betterhomes Report Finds

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The third annual Future Living Report surveyed 1,714 residents across 63 nationalities, with 69% planning to stay in Dubai for at least another decade. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, November 2026: Confidence in Dubai held or increased among 67% of residents surveyed following recent regional developments, according to the Future Living Report 2026, released by betterhomes, Dubai's longest-standing independent real estate brokerage.

Now in its third year, the annual report explores how Dubai residents feel about the city they call home, from their confidence in its future to the decisions they are making about where to live, rent, buy and invest. The latest survey gathered responses from 1,714 residents representing 63 nationalities between 17 June and 19 July 2026, following a period of heightened regional uncertainty.

45% say their faith in Dubai has grown

Asked how recent regional developments had affected their confidence in Dubai as a place to live and invest, 45% said they felt more confident. A further 23% said their confidence remained unchanged.

While 27% reported feeling slightly more cautious, only 6% said they were reconsidering their longer-term plans in the region.

Commitment holds, even as some residents delay property decisions

The residents' confidence however does not necessarily translate into immediate property decisions. More than a third of respondents (36%) said regional developments had not influenced their property plans, while 21% reported feeling more committed to Dubai. At the same time, 25% said they had paused or slowed a property-related decision.

Commenting on the findings, Richard Waind, CEO of betterhomes, said:

“You can feel confident about Dubai and still decide to take more time over a property purchase. That's something we've seen in the market this year, and it's reflected in what residents are telling us. People have become more considered about their decisions, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're questioning their future here. For many, Dubai remains the place where they want to build their lives.”

Long-term confidence remains strong, with 69% planning to stay another decade

Confidence extends beyond residents' immediate response to regional developments. Asked about Dubai's long-term economic growth and real estate prospects, 70% said they were confident or very confident, including 32% who described themselves as very confident.

That confidence is also reflected in how long residents plan to stay. 69% of those surveyed intend to remain in Dubai for at least another ten years, up from 59% in the 2025 survey. Among residents who have already lived in the city for more than a decade, 75% plan to stay for at least another ten years.

The report also examines how longer-term residency is shaping the property decisions of tenants and homeowners, including attitudes towards homeownership, housing affordability and investment.

With a presence in Dubai since 1986, betterhomes has witnessed the city's residential property market evolve over four decades. Future Living brings residents' perspectives into that conversation, looking beyond transactions to understand how people feel about the city they call home and the decisions shaping their future.

About betterhomes:betterhomes is Dubai's longest-standing independent real estate brokerage, part of Cencorp, a group spanning sixteen companies across residential, commercial and professional real estate services. Since 1986, betterhomes has supported buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants across Dubai with data-led market insight and end-to-end property services.