Explainer: What Trump's Decision To Halt Attacks But Maintain Iran Blockade Means For The Gulf

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments on the US-Iran wa r that started on February 28]

US President Donald Trump 's decision to hold off on fresh military strikes against Iran has eased immediate fears of another major escalation, but the continuing naval blockade means the conflict remains unresolved.

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Trump announced the decision on November 9 following appeals from Gulf countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait, which he said preferred avoiding further attacks.

The announcement came as Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, warned that the region could face a prolonged period of uncertainty, with a comprehensive agreement between Washington and Tehran appearing difficult to achieve.

So, what has changed, why is the blockade continuing, and what does this mean for Gulf countries?

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. What exactly has Trump decided?

Trump said he would hold off on new strikes against Iran for now, while maintaining the US naval blockade and keeping American forces prepared for further military action if necessary.

The decision followed talks with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who has been involved in efforts to negotiate an end to the conflict.

However, the announcement is not a permanent ceasefire or a peace agreement. It signals that Washington is avoiding a new major offensive for the time being while continuing to apply pressure on Tehran.

Why is the US maintaining the blockade?

Washington is keeping the naval blockade as a means of pressuring Iran to accept terms for ending the conflict without immediately resuming large-scale military operations.

The US blockade targets maritime access to Iranian ports, while Iran has separately restricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has proposed lifting its restrictions on the waterway in exchange for an end to the American blockade, relief from certain sanctions and a halt to attacks. Discussions on its nuclear programme and other sanctions would follow.

Washington has rejected the proposal in its current form, leaving the two sides divided over the conditions for a settlement.

What does this mean for Gulf countries?

Although the decision reduces the immediate prospect of another major US offensive, Gulf countries continue to face security and economic risks.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait were among the countries Trump identified as favouring restraint.

For the region, the concerns extend beyond military confrontation. Further escalation could threaten energy infrastructure, disrupt international shipping and affect trade and aviation.

The Strait of Hormuz remains particularly important because of its role in global oil and gas shipments. According to Reuters, 31 liquefied natural gas tankers departed through the strait in October, the highest monthly figure since the war began. However, attacks on commercial vessels also reached a wartime monthly high, with 37 ships affected. The figures show that increased shipping activity does not necessarily mean the waterway has become safer.

What has the UAE said?

Speaking at the Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate on November 9, Gargash warned that the region needed to prepare for prolonged uncertainty. He noted a comprehensive political settlement between Washington and Tehran appeared difficult, while the consequences of the conflict could continue long after major fighting subsides.

Gargash emphasised the importance of strengthening the UAE's defensive capabilities, maintaining credible deterrence and developing stronger international security partnerships.

At the same time, Gargash called for sustained diplomatic engagement with Iran and other regional and international partners. His remarks highlighted the challenge facing the UAE and its neighbours: maintaining security while seeking a political solution to prevent further escalation.

Why is a peace agreement still difficult to reach?

Washington and Tehran remain divided over the conditions for ending the conflict and the order in which they should be implemented.

Iran wants an end to the naval blockade, sanctions relief and a halt to attacks as part of a wider settlement. The US has rejected Tehran's existing proposal, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed doubt that a diplomatic breakthrough is imminent.

Qatar continues to play a central mediation role, with its prime minister holding discussions with officials in both Washington and Tehran. Despite these efforts, no comprehensive agreement has been announced.

What happens next?

The immediate focus remains on whether diplomatic efforts can narrow the differences between Washington and Tehran.

Trump has left the possibility of further military action open, while maintaining the blockade as a source of pressure.

For Gulf countries, the pause in new strikes offers some breathing space, but it does not remove the risks created by continuing maritime threats and the absence of a lasting settlement.

With no agreement in sight, the region faces the possibility of prolonged uncertainty rather than a quick return to stability.

Explainer: How GCC can avoid being drawn into another US-Iran war escalation Trump says Qatar, UAE, other Gulf allies prefer 'status quo', to keep up Hormuz blockade Explained: What are Iran's seven conditions for ending war with US?

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