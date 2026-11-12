Find Marbella Launches A Free Buyer-Side Search For Costa Del Sol Property
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Marbella, Spain, 12 November 2026 - Find Marbella has launched a free buyer-side property search for people looking to buy in Marbella and on the Costa del Sol. The service is aimed at international buyers and at residents of Spain who want a second home, a relocation or an investment, typically from around €250,000.
Find Marbella is not an estate agency. It does not hold property listings and does not represent sellers. A buyer starts by sending a written brief - area, property type, budget, timing and the points they are not prepared to compromise on. The service then asks the estate agencies and developers it works with what is currently available, compares those options with the brief, and usually replies within 24 hours with a short list. Each property is included for a stated reason. If nothing fits, the buyer receives an honest view of the market rather than a padded set of listings.
An introduction to an estate agency is made only when the buyer agrees. Personal details are used to study the brief and to get in touch about relevant properties; they are not passed to an agency automatically. There is no obligation to continue, and the buyer is not charged. If a purchase later completes after an introduction made by Find Marbella, the holding agency pays a referral fee from its own commission. Nothing is added to the price the buyer pays.
The search covers Marbella and the nearby Costa del Sol market, including areas such as the Golden Mile, Nueva Andalucía, Puerto Banús, Benahavís, Estepona, Sierra Blanca, La Zagaleta, San Pedro de Alcántara and Marbella East. Property types include villas, apartments, penthouses, townhouses and new-build developments. Some properties are shared privately by agencies before they are advertised openly. Those can be included when they are available and relevant, but an off-market match is not guaranteed and no specific property is promised.
The service does not handle rentals and does not take instructions from sellers. It does not give legal, tax or mortgage advice. Buyers should appoint an independent Spanish property lawyer and take any other specialist advice they need.
“A search should start with a clear brief, not with a long list of listings that do not fit,” said Reshad Fallah, founder of Find Marbella.“We compare what is available with what the buyer actually needs, and we only introduce an agency when the buyer asks us to.”
Buyers can send a brief or read how the service works at Find Marbella, or write to....
Find Marbella is not an estate agency. It does not hold property listings and does not represent sellers. A buyer starts by sending a written brief - area, property type, budget, timing and the points they are not prepared to compromise on. The service then asks the estate agencies and developers it works with what is currently available, compares those options with the brief, and usually replies within 24 hours with a short list. Each property is included for a stated reason. If nothing fits, the buyer receives an honest view of the market rather than a padded set of listings.
An introduction to an estate agency is made only when the buyer agrees. Personal details are used to study the brief and to get in touch about relevant properties; they are not passed to an agency automatically. There is no obligation to continue, and the buyer is not charged. If a purchase later completes after an introduction made by Find Marbella, the holding agency pays a referral fee from its own commission. Nothing is added to the price the buyer pays.
The search covers Marbella and the nearby Costa del Sol market, including areas such as the Golden Mile, Nueva Andalucía, Puerto Banús, Benahavís, Estepona, Sierra Blanca, La Zagaleta, San Pedro de Alcántara and Marbella East. Property types include villas, apartments, penthouses, townhouses and new-build developments. Some properties are shared privately by agencies before they are advertised openly. Those can be included when they are available and relevant, but an off-market match is not guaranteed and no specific property is promised.
The service does not handle rentals and does not take instructions from sellers. It does not give legal, tax or mortgage advice. Buyers should appoint an independent Spanish property lawyer and take any other specialist advice they need.
“A search should start with a clear brief, not with a long list of listings that do not fit,” said Reshad Fallah, founder of Find Marbella.“We compare what is available with what the buyer actually needs, and we only introduce an agency when the buyer asks us to.”
Buyers can send a brief or read how the service works at Find Marbella, or write to....
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