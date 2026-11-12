Jordanian Businesswomen Urge Shift From European Investment Attraction To Sustainable Partnerships, Export Growth

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- European Partnerships Open New Horizons for Jordanian Businesses.

- Growing Exports to Europe Strengthen Jordan's Global Market Expansion Prospects.

- Strategic Investment Drives Production Modernisation and Enhances Business Competitiveness.

- Technology, Clean Energy and Manufacturing Lead Opportunities for Jordan–Europe Cooperation.

- Empowering Women Entrepreneurs to Seize Trade and Investment Opportunities.

- Long-Term Partnerships Go Beyond Capital Investment to Foster Knowledge and Expertise Transfer.

- Jordanian Industry Poised to Strengthen Its Presence in European Supply Chains.

- Streamlined Procedures and Regulatory Stability Key to Attracting Investment.

- Jordan's Strategic Location and Trade Agreements Reinforce Its Role as a Regional Export Hub.

- Turning Conference Outcomes into Productive Projects: The True Measure of Successful Partnerships.

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra)-- Aisha Anani - The ambitions of Jordanian businesswomen extend beyond attracting European investment to building strategic partnerships that open broader opportunities for Jordanian companies and enterprises in production, exports and growth, while enhancing women's role in shaping the future of economic cooperation between Jordan and Europe.

With the Jordan-EU Investment Conference scheduled to take place on Nov. 19, businesswomen see the event as a significant opportunity to strengthen the competitiveness of Jordanian businesses, benefit from European technology and expertise, expand access to international markets and translate investment understandings into tangible projects with sustainable economic impact.

Their vision focuses on empowering women entrepreneurs to benefit from trade and investment opportunities, developing productive and technology-driven sectors, strengthening export-oriented industries and positioning Jordan as a regional hub for production and access to global markets.

The conference, to be held at the Dead Sea, comes within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Jordan and the European Union, launched early last year.

It will showcase promising investment opportunities in the Kingdom and explore prospects for partnerships and cooperation in priority sectors, particularly renewable energy, clean technologies, the digital economy, industry, logistics and infrastructure.

Maha Ali, Chairperson of the Businesswomen's Committee at the European Chamber of Commerce, said the upcoming conference represents an important milestone in strengthening economic ties between the two sides and advancing bilateral investment and trade relations.

She said the event would provide a platform for direct dialogue among investors and representatives of the public and private sectors to explore available investment opportunities and establish new economic partnerships in industries such as manufacturing, clean energy, agriculture, food processing, information technology and technology-based industries.

Ali added that the conference would also provide opportunities to benefit from European expertise in these fields.

She highlighted the positive momentum in trade between Jordan and the EU, noting that Jordanian exports to European markets increased by approximately 39 percent in 2025.

"This growth provides an important foundation for expanding access to European markets, diversifying Jordan's export base and increasing export opportunities for the business sector," Ali said.

She stressed the importance of enabling women entrepreneurs active in industrial and service sectors to benefit from trade cooperation with the EU, while addressing obstacles and challenges facing Jordanian exports in European markets.

Meanwhile, Reem Al-Baghdadi, President of the Jordanian Business and Professional Women's Forum, described the conference as a strategic opportunity to take Jordanian-European economic relations to a deeper level through quality partnerships, technology transfer, knowledge exchange and investment attraction.

She said cooperation should focus on sectors aligned with Jordan's national priorities, particularly water security, which remains one of the Kingdom's most pressing development challenges.

Al-Baghdadi stressed the importance of directing European investment and expertise towards sustainable solutions in water desalination, reuse, reducing water losses and developing smart water-resource management systems.

Such partnerships, she said, could help address water challenges while strengthening food, industrial and economic security through advanced technologies and expertise capable of delivering long-term solutions.

She also highlighted artificial intelligence and modern technologies as essential drivers of productive-sector development, improved water and energy efficiency, industrial modernization and increased productivity.

Al-Baghdadi emphasized the need to combine European expertise with investment in Jordanian human capital and local capabilities.

She described industry as the economic backbone of Jordanian-European cooperation and the sector best positioned to transform technology and knowledge into production, added value, exports and employment opportunities.

Building high-quality industrial partnerships, she said, would support production-line modernization, technology localization, advanced manufacturing and the integration of Jordanian companies into European supply chains.

She added that Jordan's real opportunity lies not simply in attracting European capital, but in directing investment towards sectors that address national priorities and strengthen productive capacity, ensuring that investments bring knowledge and technology into the national economy and generate sustainable development beyond their financial value.

For her part, Thanaa Al-Khasawneh, Chief Executive Officer of the Jordanian Business and Professional Women's Club Association, said the conference represents an important strategic opportunity to stimulate economic growth, attract quality investment and diversify income sources in line with the Kingdom's economic priorities.

She noted that the importance of the event extends beyond attracting capital to building long-term economic partnerships, benefiting from European expertise and technology, and opening new markets for Jordanian products and services.

The real impact of such partnerships, she said, would be reflected in their transformation into actual investment projects that create jobs, increase exports and raise added value across productive sectors.

Al-Khasawneh identified four major sectors offering promising opportunities for Jordanian-European investment cooperation.

The first is technology and the digital economy, where Jordan's skilled workforce and technical expertise create opportunities to attract investment in financial technology, artificial intelligence, digital services, and research, development and innovation centers.

The second is renewable energy and the green economy. She said Jordan's considerable solar and wind energy potential provides opportunities to benefit from European expertise in technology transfer and developing solutions to reduce energy costs and strengthen energy security, while creating new industries and investment opportunities.

The third sector is productive and export-oriented industries, particularly food, pharmaceutical and chemical industries, as well as specialized manufacturing. European investment in these fields could help modernize production lines, improve quality standards, enhance the competitiveness of Jordanian products and connect local companies with European supply chains.

Tourism and tourism-related services constitute the fourth promising sector, she said, citing Jordan's diverse cultural, natural and medical tourism offerings. Investment in this field could support the development of specialized tourism products, extend visitors' stays and increase tourism spending.

Al-Khasawneh stressed that Jordan is more than an investment market, noting that its geographical location and network of trade agreements position it as a potential regional hub for production, exports and access to regional markets.

She emphasized that the conference's success should not be measured by the number of agreements signed, but by its ability to translate them into productive investments, higher exports, sustainable employment and genuine added value for the national economy.

Oriana Nawaf Al-Awaisheh, Deputy General Manager of Jerash Garments and Fashions Manufacturing Company, also described the conference as a positive step towards translating the partnership between Jordan and the EU into investment projects and actual financing, thereby supporting economic growth and opening new opportunities for productive and export-oriented sectors.

She said the conference's success should not be judged by the value of announced investments or the number of memoranda of understanding signed, but by the extent to which these commitments are converted into agreements and projects implemented over the following one to two years, with a tangible impact on the national economy.

Al-Awaisheh stressed that achieving the desired investment impact requires accelerating licensing procedures and simplifying administrative processes to encourage investors to make long-term commitments.

She identified the garments and textiles sector as one of the most promising areas for Jordanian-European cooperation, given its established production base, accumulated expertise and export capabilities.

The European market, she said, offers an important opportunity to diversify export destinations for Jordanian products and strengthen the global presence of Jordanian industries.

She noted that Europe's growing focus on bringing supply chains closer to consumer markets creates additional opportunities for Jordanian manufacturers. However, capitalizing on these opportunities requires moving towards higher value-added production through developing fabric manufacturing, dyeing and finishing capabilities, expanding private-label production and meeting European quality and sustainability standards.

Al-Awaisheh also highlighted investment opportunities in renewable energy and green hydrogen, given Jordan's solar and wind energy potential, as well as in the water sector, particularly desalination, water transportation and treatment projects that could benefit from European expertise and financing.

She added that pharmaceutical and food industries, specialized manufacturing, information technology, digital services, medical and wellness tourism, agriculture and logistics represent additional sectors capable of attracting quality European investment and strengthening Jordanian production and exports.

Jordan's geographical location, the Port of Aqaba and its trade agreements, she said, provide the Kingdom with an opportunity to serve as a regional production and export hub connecting European, Asian and African markets.

Al-Awaisheh concluded by emphasizing that the priority in the coming phase should be translating the conference's outcomes into productive investments and sustainable projects that strengthen national industrial competitiveness, expand export markets, create employment opportunities and generate genuine added value for the Jordanian economy.

//Petra// MF