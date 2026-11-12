Jordan, Iraq Discuss Enhancing Environmental And Climate Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra)-- Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman discussed with Iraqi Environment Minister Sarwa Abdul Wahed ways to strengthen environmental and climate cooperation between the two countries and expand regional partnerships in environmental protection, addressing climate challenges and mobilising sustainable financing.

The talks were held on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, being held in the Turkish city of Antalya.

During the meeting, Suleiman stressed the importance of Iraq's participation in the regional dialogue with the Green Climate Fund (GCF), scheduled to take place in Amman from December 13 to 15. He highlighted Jordan's potential role in strengthening regional partnerships in climate finance and promoting joint investments with Iraq and other countries in the region.

He also underscored the need to enhance trilateral cooperation among Jordan, Iraq and Syria to address the risks posed by dust and sandstorms, and to develop a joint regional project to mitigate their impacts through better coordination and integrated efforts.

Suleiman highlighted the importance of developing early warning systems to address these phenomena, noting that Jordan's experience in operating air quality monitoring stations, which have accumulated nearly a decade of data, could provide a scientific foundation for a regional early warning system.

Such a system would help predict the timing, direction and intensity of dust storms, thereby reducing their risks and impacts on communities and ecosystems, he said.

The Iraqi side expressed interest in cooperating with Jordan in this field and exchanging environmental data and information, in coordination with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), to support the development of monitoring, forecasting and early response mechanisms.

The meeting also addressed the importance of adopting nature-based solutions through afforestation projects in strategic areas in both countries, enhancing vegetation cover and curbing dust encroachment, in addition to exchanging expertise in ecosystem and oasis rehabilitation and ecotourism.

Suleiman outlined Jordan's experience in rehabilitating the Azraq Oasis, referring to a recent project to plant 1,200 palm trees aimed at restoring the oasis's vitality, reviving its ecosystem and enhancing vegetation cover, thereby strengthening its resilience to climate challenges.

Both sides stressed the importance of expanding joint action and regional partnerships to address environmental and climate challenges, noting that coordinated efforts among regional countries offer greater opportunities to mobilise climate finance and secure the resources needed to implement high-impact, sustainable projects and strengthen countries' capacity to cope with the growing impacts of climate change.

//Petra// MF