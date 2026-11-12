FM, Romanian Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi held a phone call on Thursday with Romania's newly appointed Foreign Minister, Dan Nicolaescu, to discuss ways to strengthen friendly relations between the two countries and the latest regional developments.

Safadi congratulated Nicolaescu on assuming his new post, expressing his keenness to work with him to advance bilateral relations with Romania and cooperation within the framework of the European Union, as well as to coordinate positions on issues of mutual interest.

//Petra// MF