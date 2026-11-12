Jordan Condemns Israeli Strike On Nasser Medical Complex In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs condemned the Israeli shelling of the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, which killed and injured several Palestinians, including children and medical personnel, describing it as a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law and an undermining of efforts to consolidate stability in the Strip.

Ministry Spokesperson Ambassador Fouad Majali reaffirmed Jordan's absolute rejection and strong condemnation of the Israeli attacks, as well as Israel's continued targeting of civilians, medical facilities and healthcare workers.

He stressed the need to immediately halt all Israeli attacks and violations and ensure full protection for civilians, medical facilities and humanitarian workers.

Majali called on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities and compel Israel, as the occupying power, to cease its violations of international law and international humanitarian law.

He also called for ensuring the adequate and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip without hindrance, in a way that helps bring the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza to an end.

//Petra// MF