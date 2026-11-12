Jordan Ranks Second Arab, 14Th Overall At Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra)-- Ali Al-Halahlah - Jordan achieved a remarkable feat at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, finishing second among Arab countries behind Egypt and 14th overall, with a tally of four medals, including three gold and one silver.

The achievement reflects the growing prominence of Jordanian sports and its competitive presence on the international stage, while highlighting the potential of the Kingdom's young athletes in major global sporting events.

Taekwondo accounted for three of Jordan's gold medals. Abdullah Al-Zawahreh claimed the first gold in the under-63kg category, followed by Ahmad Al-Dahamsheh, who secured the second in the under-73kg category. The national team clinched the third gold in the mixed team competition, making Jordan one of the countries to win three gold medals in the event.

Huda Wishah added a silver medal in judo, bringing Jordan's total to four medals, with no bronze medals.

Jordan competed in the Games with a delegation of 13 male and female athletes across eight sports: taekwondo, boxing, swimming, beach wrestling, athletics, fencing, triathlon and judo.

The young Jordanian athletes translated their participation into podium finishes, proudly raising the Kingdom's flag at the Olympic event and demonstrating the promising talent and potential of Jordanian sports to achieve further success.

//Petra// MF