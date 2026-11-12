The Unspoken Price Of Being A Successful Woman

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

In our society, achieving success as a woman may not be as difficult as protecting that success from criticism, accusations and character assassination. Sadly, when a woman moves forward through her hard work, abilities and performance, instead of congratulating her, people begin questioning her clothing, appearance and character.

I experienced this bitter reality when I was assigned a new responsibility after working at my institution for only a few months. I was transferred from the classroom to the administrative department. This change was the result of my hard work, performance and ability to fulfil responsibilities.

However, perhaps some people could not accept my progress. Instead of acknowledging my professional capabilities, I heard comments such as, "She just comes to work all dressed up every day." As if my appearance mattered more than my hard work and competence.

This attitude is not limited to one individual or institution; rather, it reflects a mindset deeply rooted in our society, where a woman's success is often attributed to a man's recommendation, support or personal connections instead of her own abilities. Whether a woman pursues higher education, proves her capabilities or reaches a senior position, people still struggle to acknowledge her achievements as the result of her own efforts. Instead, they begin searching for a man behind her success.

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The question is: Why is it so difficult to accept a woman's success as a reflection of her own abilities? Why do people discuss her clothing, social interactions and personal life instead of focusing on her work, experience and performance?

The double standards of our society are also worth questioning. Even a minor mistake made by a woman is highlighted, while years of her hard work and achievements are overlooked. She may be given an opportunity to move forward, but even after reaching a respectable position, she is expected not only to prove her capabilities but also to defend her character.

Of course, supporting and helping one another is important in life. However, making a woman's success dependent on a man's support or patronage is unjust. A woman can establish her own identity through education, hard work, awareness and abilities. Attributing her achievements to someone else undermines her struggle and dismisses her efforts.

It is time for us to appreciate women's performance rather than judge their appearance, recognise their hard work instead of engaging in character assassination and making baseless accusations, and encourage their progress rather than question it. A woman's success is not a threat to anyone; rather, it is a sign of a positive, progressive and developed society.