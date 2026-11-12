Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 2,150 Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian forces have also lost 12,471 tanks (+3), 25,720 armored combat vehicles (+14), 52,278 artillery systems (+47), 2,269 multiple-launch rocket systems (+3), 1,756 air defense systems, 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,130 ground robotic systems (+8), 605,923 operational-tactical UAVs (+1,013), 5,196 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, two submarines, 173,838 vehicles and fuel tankers (+312), and 4,899 special-purpose vehicles (+5).

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The figures are being updated.