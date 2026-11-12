Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 2,150 Over Past Day
Russian forces have also lost 12,471 tanks (+3), 25,720 armored combat vehicles (+14), 52,278 artillery systems (+47), 2,269 multiple-launch rocket systems (+3), 1,756 air defense systems, 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,130 ground robotic systems (+8), 605,923 operational-tactical UAVs (+1,013), 5,196 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, two submarines, 173,838 vehicles and fuel tankers (+312), and 4,899 special-purpose vehicles (+5).Read also: Russia is losing on the battlefield, so it is using winter as a weapon against civilians – Zelensky says
The figures are being updated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment