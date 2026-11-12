War Update: 167 Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day, Kostiantynivka Sector Sees Fiercest Fighting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian forces launched 84 airstrikes, dropping 238 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 7,137 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,371 shelling attacks, nine of them using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The following settlements in the Sumy region came under Russian attacks: Rozhkovychi, Havrylova Sloboda, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Bilokopytove, Vilna Sloboda, Sukhodil, Kucherivka, Korenok, Ulanove, Yastrubshchyna, Simeikyne, Baranivka, Hirky, Bezsalivka, Iskryshchyna, Otruba, Volfyne, Pavlivka, Malushyne, Yastrubyne, Korchakivka, Nova Sich, Pysarivka, Sadky, Mariine, Myropillia, Zapsillia, Dihtiarne, and Neskuchne. The settlement of Khotin was hit by an airstrike.

Ukraine's Air Force, Missile Forces and Artillery struck one Russian UAV command post.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces launched two strikes using four guided aerial bombs and carried out 147 shelling attacks, six of them using MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two Russian attacks near Starytsia and toward the settlement of Mala Vovcha.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched five attacks near Nadiia, Novoiehorivka, and Zelena Dolyna, as well as toward Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian troops launched an attack near Mykolaivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 14 Russian attacks were recorded. The invaders launched offensive operations near Kostiantynivka, Rozkishne, Toretske, Sofiivka, and Vilne, as well as toward Mykolaipillia and Kucheriv Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces launched six attacks, attempting to advance near Novyi Donbas, Vodianske, Bilytske, Molodetske, and Novomykolaivka, as well as toward Serhiivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian troops launched five attacks, attempting to advance near Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Bilohiria, and Mala Tokmachka, as well as toward Rivne.

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Russian forces conducted no assault operations in the Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv or Dnipro River sectors.

No signs of Russian forces forming offensive groupings were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia's total combat losses since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2024, to November 12, 2026, are estimated at approximately 1,616,330 personnel.