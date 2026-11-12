ADF Down Five Banderol Missiles, 89 Drones Launched By Russia Against Ukraine Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a Telegram post by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Starting at 18:00 on November 11, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with Iskander-M/KN-23/S-400 ballistic missiles and Zircon anti-ship missiles launched from Russia's Bryansk, Voronezh and Kursk regions, as well as 123 attack drones, including Shahed-type UAVs (73 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, S8000 Banderol/Dan-T drones, and Parodiya decoy drones.

The drones were launched from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Millerovo in Russia, as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in Crimea.

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The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on November 12, air defenses had shot down or suppressed five S8000 Banderol/Dan-T missile-drones and 89 other UAVs.

Hits were recorded at 17 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at 18 locations.