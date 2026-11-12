Truck Catches Fire Near Warehouses In Brovary Following Russian Missile Attack, Driver Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a Telegram post by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko.

According to him, at around 2:00, a truck carrying household chemicals caught fire near warehouse facilities as a result of the missile attack.

The driver, born in 1972, sustained serious head injuries, as well as injuries to his eye, arm and thigh. He was hospitalized in moderate condition.

Russian forces strike energy infrastructure facility in Korosten

As Ukrinform reported, starting at 18:00 on November 11, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with Iskander-M/KN-23/S-400 ballistic missiles and Zircon anti-ship missiles launched from Russia's Bryansk, Voronezh and Kursk regions, as well as 123 attack drones, including Shahed-type UAVs (73 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and S8000 Banderol/Dan-T drones. Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized five Banderol drones and 89 other UAVs.