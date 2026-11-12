Estonia Says It Did Not Authorize Ukraine To Use Its Airspace For Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, ERR reported this.

“Let me emphasize once again: Estonia has not authorized any foreign country to use our airspace for drones. Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again conveyed this message to the Ukrainian ambassador to Estonia. We have also informed our NATO allies about what happened,” Michal said.

“Every such incident near our borders and in the Baltic Sea must be taken very seriously,” the prime minister added.

At the meeting, Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Andrus Merilo and Defense Minister Martin Herem briefed the government on the circumstances of the incident.

The Government Communication Unit recalled that on Wednesday morning, Ukraine carried out an airstrike against Russian facilities, hitting the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region.

A large number of drones were operating near Estonia's borders during the attacks. Some of them briefly entered Estonian airspace, resulting in a violation of the country's airspace.

In response to the incident, NATO fighter jets participating in the Baltic Air Policing mission were scrambled from Ämari Air Base.

The Government Communication Unit noted that drone incursions into the airspace of the Baltic states are a direct consequence of Russia's full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine.

“Russia is trying to divert attention from the war in Ukraine and intimidate NATO allies. It will not succeed, and such actions must stop immediately,” the unit said.

n FM: Putin is the only one who can stop war, Ukraine must join NAT

Earlier, Estonia's Foreign Minister said that his country would not ask Ukraine to stop attacking Russian oil refineries despite the drone incidents.