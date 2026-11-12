Zelensky Arrives At European Political Community Summit
The ninth European Political Community summit is being held in Dublin on November 11-12.
As reported, Zelensky arrived in Ireland on November 11 to attend the EPC summit. He is also scheduled to hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with partners, including around 20 leaders. A meeting with the U.S. negotiating team – Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner – is also scheduled for November 12.
Illustrative photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
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