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Zelensky Arrives At European Political Community Summit


Date: 2026-11-12 01:39:02

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The event was streamed on the European Commission's website, Ukrinform reports.

The ninth European Political Community summit is being held in Dublin on November 11-12.

As reported, Zelensky arrived in Ireland on November 11 to attend the EPC summit. He is also scheduled to hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with partners, including around 20 leaders. A meeting with the U.S. negotiating team – Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner – is also scheduled for November 12.

Illustrative photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

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UkrinForm

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