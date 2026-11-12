Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Car Catches Fire After Drone Crashes In Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District Klitschko


Date: 2026-11-12 01:39:01

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a UAV crashed onto the roadway, setting a passenger car on fire. According to preliminary information, a bus was also affected," Klitschko wrote.

He said emergency services were heading to the scene.

As reported, debris from an enemy drone fell in an open area near a school in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district.

MENAFN12112026000193011044ID1111954246


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search