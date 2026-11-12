Car Catches Fire After Drone Crashes In Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District Klitschko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a UAV crashed onto the roadway, setting a passenger car on fire. According to preliminary information, a bus was also affected," Klitschko wrote.

He said emergency services were heading to the scene.

As reported, debris from an enemy drone fell in an open area near a school in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district.