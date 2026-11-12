European Parliament Adopts Resolution On Ukrainian Children Under Occupation And Those Deported To Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"The European Parliament has just voted in favor of the resolution entitled 'Ukrainian children forcibly deported to Russia or living in Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine.' "Some 536 MEPs voted in favor. Only eight voted against, while 37 abstained," she wrote.

Photo: Olena Kondratiuk / Facebook

Kondratiuk noted that the key change introduced by the new European Parliament resolution is a shift in the approach to Russia's crimes against Ukrainian children. She said the focus is now not only on deported children but also on the 1.6 million Ukrainian children who remain under occupation.

"The European Parliament is demanding an end to their forced Russification, indoctrination and militarization, and calls for their right to Ukrainian education and the opportunity to leave safely to be ensured," she said.

At the same time, the European Parliament states that Russia's actions against Ukrainian children meet the legal definition of genocide and calls on EU member states to formally recognize them as such.

The resolution also proposes extending sanctions to cover the entire system involved in organizing and facilitating these crimes.

"This applies not only to officials but also to state-owned corporations, including Gazprom and Rosneft, which are involved in financing the relocation and re-education of Ukrainian children. The resolution also provides a specific list of categories of individuals who should be subject to sanctions," the lawmaker said.

The European Parliament also stresses that the return of Ukrainian children must not become a subject of political bargaining or territorial concessions during peace negotiations.

"I welcome the European Parliament's decision! I thank the MEPs for their particular attention to Russia's crimes involving the forced deportation, militarization and erasure of the identity of Ukrainian children, and to the need to increase sanctions pressure on Russia to bring Ukrainian children home and stop violations of their rights," Kondratiuk wrote.