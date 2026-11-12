Estonian PM Says Costa And Kallas Should Represent EU In Talks With Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Politico, Ukrinform reports.

EU leaders have so far failed to agree on who should represent the bloc at the negotiating table.

"Europe has already chosen its representatives: Council President Antonio Costa and [High Representative] Kaja Kallas. Both are clearly accountable to EU countries," Michal said.

The matter is set to come up at an informal European Council summit in Dublin on Friday, at the behest of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Costa subsequently agreed to prioritize the topic at the talks in Ireland.

Michal said Costa and Kallas' "mandate comes directly from the Council," meaning that "there is no need for an ad hoc plan to be agreed between member states first."

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump and one of the main American negotiators with Russia and Ukraine, said this week that "if Europe could identify one person to speak on their behalf, that would be a bigger achievement than getting the Russians to include them in the negotiations."

At the same time, the summit in Dublin is not expected to produce a formal decision to select an envoy, according to a senior EU official granted anonymity to discuss the plan for the proceedings, but rather an "understanding" among leaders about who should relay Europe's position to the Kremlin, with the actual choice to be made later.

As reported, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called on the EU to decide who will represent the bloc in negotiations on ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Photo: European Union