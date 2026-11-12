Ukrainian Forces Strike Five Of Russia's Largest Oil Refineries Since Oct 30

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

Smaller refineries, which are no less important to Russia, were also targeted, including the Novokuibyshevsk and Saratov refineries.

Omsk is nearly 2,500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. On November 11, a fire broke out at Russia's largest oil refinery in Omsk.

The facility has an annual processing capacity of more than 21 million tonnes of oil and one of the highest oil refining depths in Russia, at around 99%.

The results of strikes on the Kirishi and Saratov refineries have also been confirmed.

Drones attack Russia's strategic Ust-Luga port, sparking fire

On November 9, Kinef LLC (Kirishinefteorgsintez) in the Leningrad region was hit. The refinery has an installed capacity of around 20 million tonnes of oil per year and accounts for more than 6% of Russia's total oil refining capacity. It produces a wide range of petroleum products, including fuel for the Russian military. The strike damaged the atmospheric distillation unit (AT), the ELOU crude oil primary processing unit and two cooling units.

On November 7, the Saratov Oil Refinery, a private joint-stock company, was hit. The facility, with an annual processing capacity of around 7 million tonnes of oil, serves the needs of Russia's military-industrial complex and armed forces. Damage was reported to the refinery's only AVT-6 crude oil primary processing unit, two fuel hydrotreating units, pipelines and a 10,000-cubic-meter storage tank, where a fire broke out. The refinery has suspended operations.

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