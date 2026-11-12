Putin Wants To Destroy Life In Kyiv And Other Major Ukrainian Cities Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President made the remarks in an address to participants of the 9th European Political Community summit, which is taking place in Dublin, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Unfortunately, yesterday the Russians said they had no mandate to discuss steps that could reduce the horrors of this war. This was despite yet another attempt on our part to secure de-escalation measures in the Black Sea and an end to attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. However, according to our delegation, the response they received was that the Russian boss was furious and wanted to continue launching strikes,” Zelensky said.

Against this backdrop, he urged summit participants to support Ukraine, first and foremost by helping strengthen its air defenses.

“We need interceptor missiles for Patriot and NASAMS systems. I urge you to take this very seriously and help us find these missiles. Second, we need F-16 fighter jets and ammunition for them. It's again about air defense. We use F-16s to shut down Russian jet-powered Shahed drones, hundreds and thousands of them,” the President said.

He also called on European countries to support Ukraine's energy sector. According to Zelensky, his team has compiled a list of energy equipment destroyed in Russian attacks.

In addition, the President urged European countries to support the implementation of resilience plans for Ukrainian cities.

“Putin told people close to him, and this is reliable information, that he wants to destroy life in the cities. That is why we see this constant terror against Kyiv – the capital, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and other cities. We have resilience plans for these cities. They are ready, and we need special support to put these plans into action,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky hopes U.S. will support a step-by-step approach in peace

As reported, the second day of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia concluded in Abu Dhabi yesterday. According to Rustem Umerov, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine and head of the Ukrainian negotiating team, the main outcome was an agreement on a large-scale prisoner exchange.