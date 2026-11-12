Russia Strikes Naftogaz Facility In Chernihiv Region With Two Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The company reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The attack caused significant damage to the production site and damaged process equipment. All employees were in shelters, so no one was injured.

"We will be able to assess the extent of the damage as soon as the security situation allows," Naftogaz said.

The company's acting CEO, Sergii Fedorenko, stressed that this was another deliberate Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of winter.

Russian forces strike energy infrastructure facility in Korosten

Overnight into November 11, Russian forces attacked a Naftogaz Group facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones.

Photo: Naftogaz Group