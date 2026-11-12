Zelensky On Starshield Restrictions: Some In US Treat Our Territory As Though It Were Not Ukrainian
“We are trying to get the details from the American side [about the reasons behind the slowdown of the Starshield system – ed.], but so far, we know very little. But some things are already clear. If someone in America makes decisions that basically treat Ukrainian territory as if it were not Ukrainian, then this tell us where things are going,” Zelensky said.
He stressed that Ukraine would never, under any circumstances, recognize the Russian occupation of its territories.Read also: Flash: Russia increases deployment of satellite-based EW systems targeting Starlink
As reported earlier today, November 12, following a briefing by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi, Zelensky said that significant disruptions to Starshield operations over Ukrainian territory had been recorded for several days, along the entire frontline and in temporarily occupied territories.
In particular, systematic restrictions have been imposed on Starshield's operating speed, limiting it to 161 kilometers per hour (100 miles per hour).
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