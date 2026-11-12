Zelensky's Office Explains Why Putin Proposing Humanitarian Operation In Kostiantynivka

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Presidential Communications Adviser Dmytro Lytvyn told journalists, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Given that they brought in equipment and rotated troops in Oleshky under the cover of a humanitarian operation, it is clear what they want to do in Kostiantynivka. However, all the details need to be clarified,” Lytvyn said.

Russia brings additional forces intoand surrounding community under cover of humanitarian operation

As reported, during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President's Special Envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff today, the Russian side proposed carrying out a humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka, following the example of Oleshky.