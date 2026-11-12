Zelensky's Office Explains Why Putin Proposing Humanitarian Operation In Kostiantynivka
“Given that they brought in equipment and rotated troops in Oleshky under the cover of a humanitarian operation, it is clear what they want to do in Kostiantynivka. However, all the details need to be clarified,” Lytvyn said.Read also: Russia brings additional forces into Oleshky and surrounding community under cover of humanitarian operation
As reported, during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President's Special Envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff today, the Russian side proposed carrying out a humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka, following the example of Oleshky.
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