Finland Reports Strike On Russian Warship In Baltic Sea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Reuters reported this, according to Ukrinform.

It is currently unknown whether there were any casualties or what exactly caused the strike.

Estonian media reported on Thursday that the vessel was a small Russian Navy ship that later returned to St. Petersburg.

“The Finnish Defense Forces detected... a strike on a Russian warship in the Gulf of Finland area and monitored the developments,” a spokesperson for the Finnish Armed Forces said in a written comment.

The spokesperson added that Finland was not facing any immediate military threat. The Defense Forces declined to provide further details about the location or timing of the incident, or how it had been detected.

It is noted that Ukraine has repeatedly sent waves of military drones toward Russia's northwestern Leningrad region, where St. Petersburg and the port of Ust-Luga are located. The latter is an important Baltic Sea export hub for commodities such as oil and grain.

sentences Fitburg captain and boatswain to prison over damage to Gulf ofcable

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck Russia's second-largest port, Ust-Luga, near St. Petersburg, with drones overnight into Wednesday, November 11.